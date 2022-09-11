COULTON'S CATCH-UP: Veterans eligible for national recognition

Australia, and the world, is in mourning following the terribly sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week.
For many of us, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch we have ever known.
Advertisement
She provided stability, strength and reassurance to the people of the Commonwealth throughout her 70-year reign, and was loved by millions.
The Queen dedicated her life to serving the people and will be remembered as one of history's greatest monarchs. She certainly leaves an extraordinary legacy.
My thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those who are saddened by this news.
Vale Queen Elizabeth II. God save The Queen.
A condolence book has been established in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Anyone wishing to express sympathy can do so by signing the online condolences form on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet website www.pmc.gov.au/her-majesty-the-queen, or by visiting one of my electorate offices.
Local veterans may be eligible for national recognition for their military service as part of the Australian Government's Saluting Their Service Commemorations Program.
Certificates of Appreciation are issued as a national gesture of thanks to those who have served our country.
They are available for veterans who have served overseas in Australia's Defence Forces during the Second World War and in wars, conflicts or peacekeeping operations since, or on the home front during the Second World War.
If you are eligible, or are a family member of a deceased veteran, I encourage you to contact my office to find out more about applying for a certificate.
More information about Certificates of Appreciation, including the guidelines and an application form is available at www.dva.gov.au/recognition/certificate-appreciation or by contacting the Department of Veterans' Affairs on 1800 VETERAN (1800 838 372).
A reminder that community organisations have just a few days left to submit an expression of interest to my office to be considered for a 2022-23 Volunteer Grant.
Grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 are available for community groups to support local volunteers, whether it's for equipment or promotional activities, fuel costs or expenses associated with transport and training.
Eligible organisations must submit an EOI to my office by 5pm AEST on Friday 16 September. The EOI form can be downloaded here. More information is available by contacting the Dubbo electorate office on 02 6882 0999 or by downloading the Grant Opportunity Guidelines.
I had the pleasure of officially opening the 2022 Pave the Way to Gular Festival on Sunday.
The town of Gulargambone was transformed into a sea of colour and festivities for the fourth street art festival, and I was so impressed by the fantastic murals created by the talented artists during this year's event. New murals are now dotted throughout town, as well as on the three purpose-built billboards that were erected in Jean Walker Park.
I am pleased that the former Coalition Government granted $39,600 in funding through the Festivals Australia program for the construction of these three billboards, providing extra space for the artists to create murals during this year's festival. We also provided $32,000 through the RISE Fund to pay for the artists.
Advertisement
If you missed the festival, I highly recommend a drive out to Gulargambone to see all the colourful murals in person.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.