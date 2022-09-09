Dance teacher Suzanne Duffy was one of the many who remembered her own interaction with Queen Elizabeth II following the death of Her Majesty.
England's longest serving monarch, who held the throne 70 years, died peacefully in the early hours of Friday (AEST) at Balmoral. She was 96.
Duffy, now based at Colour City Dance in Orange, remembers a warm and inquiring person when she met the Queen during the Monarch's visit to Dubbo in 1992.
"I had three little students that were about to go to the Royal Ballet School in London for a Summer School, that was the connection, the Queen was coming and she was also the patron of the Royal Academy of Dance," she said.
Mrs Duffy ran the Dubbo School of Ballet at the time.
"These three little girls ... presented the Queen with flowers. I was just really there to supervise them but I ended up having a chat with the Queen and with Prince Philip," she added.
"She wanted to know how many students I had and whether ballet was very popular in Dubbo ... it was just really about ballet and these little girls and how lovely it was that they were going to go to London.
"I just thought she was interesting, she was interested in what was happening in Dubbo at the time, and ballet... she obviously had an enquiring mind."
Mrs Duffy also remembers quirky things from the day like the girls having their flowers checked for explosives, being amazed at the Queen's 'alabaster' skin and Prince Phillip's interest in the number of children learning dance in what he termed 'the bush'.
"It was a really nice experience, there was a sense of occasion, everyone dressed up and was curtsying for the Queen, I thought 'there's one thing I know how to do'."
Mrs Duffy felt the Queen had devoted her life to other people.
"Every decision she's had to make is made about somebody else. I think she has sacrificed a lot. For all the privilege she had, she hasn't been able to do what she may have wanted."
