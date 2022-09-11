Twenty-year-old Eilish Smith is too young to remember the Queen's visit to Dubbo, but she had her own special moment with the late monarch when she wrote a letter to her as a child and actually got a response.
"I drew a picture of Buckingham Palace and a little stick figure drawing of the queen in front of it. Back then I thought the Queen was just so awesome, and I thought I was a princess and wanted to become a queen myself," she said.
Ms Smith's family was skeptical the letter would be received by the Queen or earn a response, but a few weeks later Ms Smith went to the mailbox to find a letter addressed to her from Queen Elizabeth's Lady in Waiting, which she still has to this day.
"Even getting a letter from the Lady in Waiting was amazing. It was the best feeling ever, I was just so happy. I was so excited because I thought I wouldn't get anything back. It said 'the Queen is really appreciative of your drawing, she wishes to thank you for it'," she said.
"Mum and Dad were super surprised that I got a letter back and they were so excited for me because they knew how much it meant to me."
While she never got to meet the Queen, Ms Smith did have the chance to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visited Dubbo in 2018 while they were in Australia for the Invictus Games.
"That was a really exciting experience but my feelings towards them are a bit different now. I was down at the park, right up along the fence they were going past. It was very special, I gave Meghan a piece of bottlebrush from my tree at home," she said.
Ms Smith heard the news Queen Elizabeth had passed away on Friday morning first thing when she woke up. She had a message from a friend who knew how much the Queen meant to her.
"My friend texted me straight away. I've always had a soft spot for the Queen, it was devastating when I heard that she'd passed away," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
