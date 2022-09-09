Daily Liberal

Reduction in COVID-19 isolation times a 'relief' for Dubbo businesses

AH
By Allison Hore
September 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson (inset) says the reduction of cOVID-19 iso times will be a relief for businesses.

The reduction of isolation times for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 will be a relief for local businesses, says Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.