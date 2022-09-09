The reduction of isolation times for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 will be a relief for local businesses, says Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson.
"Businesses here have had issues making sure there's enough staff available if one of their team members has to isolate. We've seen a lot of businesses have to choose whether or not they reduce their hours or close on some days because of this," she said.
"That's across all industries - the Business Chamber hasn't heard of an industry which hasn't been impacted by this."
As of Friday, September 9, people who test positive for COVID but do not show any symptoms will be able to return to work after just five days in isolation, under the latest public health orders. The $750 weekly pandemic payment will also be reduced to reflect the changed isolation period.
"We welcome the reduction in that isolation period, as long as people are well. I think if they are well they would actually want to come back to work too," said Ms Williamson.
"I think it will relieve some of the pressure that local businesses have been feeling, which will in turn relieve the pressure on their teams and it just makes for an easier week for everyone."
The changes come after the National Cabinet met in Sydney earlier this month to discuss COVID-19 settings. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet championed the five-day mandatory isolation period, saying significant wage losses were occurring due to time spent in isolation.
The National Cabinet agreed to reduce the isolation periods for COVID-19 positive cases from seven to five days following a positive test if the person has no symptoms and doesn't work in "high risk" settings like aged care and disability care.
"I believe, and first ministers agreed, that on the evidence, this was a proportionate response at this point in the pandemic," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
But Health Services Union secretary, Gerard Hayes, thinks the change doesn't go far enough and thinks the isolation period should be scrapped altogether.
"We've got to get to a point where we can walk and chew gum and we're moving in that direction now," he said.
"We're starting to see life return to normal and I think that includes ensuring that we treat COVID as we would treat the flu, measles or anything else. And if people are infectious, they should be staying at home."
Asked her thoughts on whether she would like to see the isolation period dropped entirely, Ms Williamson said a decision like that would be "best left to the medical professionals" as there is still a risk asymptomatic people can pass on the virus.
"You would hate for people to be spreading something even if they didn't have symptoms," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
