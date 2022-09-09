Daily Liberal

'All of our grandmother': Local royalists wish fond farewell to the Queen

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janice Willets with a copy of the Daily Liberal from the day Queen Elizabeth came to visit in 1992. Picture by Amy McIntyre

When Dubbo local Janice Willetts read the news this morning about Queen Elizabeth's passing she said she was "shocked". A fond royalist, she still treasures the newspaper and function menu from the day the Queen came to Dubbo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.