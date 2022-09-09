'All of our grandmother': Local royalists wish fond farewell to the Queen

When Dubbo local Janice Willetts read the news this morning about Queen Elizabeth's passing she said she was "shocked". A fond royalist, she still treasures the newspaper and function menu from the day the Queen came to Dubbo.
"I'm a bit weepy. It was a shock. I mean we knew it was imminent, but you're never prepared for something like this," she said.
"The Queen's been a constant in my life, all my life. I was six when she got married, we had a day off from school when the coronation was on, I went to my grandparent's house because they were the only ones with a TV and that was the first time in my life we ever had a takeaway meal."
Ms Willets - who moved to Australia from the UK in 1976 - was one of 3,000 well wishers who braved the 35 degree heat for a glimpse of the monarch when she and Prince Phillip visited Dubbo on February 21, 1992. Eager crowds lined Macquarie and Church streets as the official party assembled for a ceremony near the Amaroo Hotel.
She still remembers the outfit the queen wore that day - a blue and white waisted dress with a V neckline and long sleeves, an off-white turban hat, white shoes, white gloves and plenty of pearls.
"The crowd was incredible, my poor daughter was with me and she hates crowds. It was a hot day, and of course with the crowd it made it worse," said Ms Willetts.
"I got very, very close to her. I got so emotional I was absolutely stupored, I kept saying 'God save the queen, God save the queen', that's all I could get out. Which is hilarious because I'm actually not religious."
The royal visit attracted a lot of media attention to Dubbo, but not all of it was positive, said Ms Willetts.
"I remember writing to the editor of The Times because he allowed a story to be printed about her visit which described the Amaroo Hotel as a 'derelict country pub' and it said 'the roads were still dirt'. They described Dubbo as a real, hick outback town - I don't know how they got away with it."
Self professed "royal tragic" Virginia Carter - a friend of Ms Willetts - also fondly remembers the Queen's visit in 1992.
"God it was a hot day, I don't know how the queen survived, the poor old chook. They went out to the zoo and there were school kids lined up at the zoo for hours waiting for her to come. They were dropping like flies," she said.
"I went right down Macquarie street and spotted Tony McGrane, who was the mayor at the time, and I worked out where the vehicle would pull up for her to get up and have a walk around. I had a big hat on and a fold up chair, and I just plonked it down there and waited. The car stopped five or six metres away from me.
"It was exciting - I've been a royalist since day one as my mother and grandmother were before me."
That wasn't the first time Ms Carter caught a glimpse of the Queen- her first royal encounter was when she was just 3 years old during the Queen's visit to Kalgoorlie in 1954 and then again in 1973, 1977 and 1988.
"As a very small child my family had a property at Kalgoorlie, and she came to Kalgoorlie on another hot day. My father hoisted me up high so I could see her driving past, but I don't remember any of that I was too little," she said.
Ms Carter read the news of the Queen's passing at around 3:20am this morning when she got up to get a drink of water and "couldn't believe it".
"She was 96, but it's still a shock. A lot of people who are not royalists and who are keen republicans really feel it today because she was sort of like all of our grandmother or elderly aunt," she said.
"She's the only monarch many people have ever lived under. And a credit to her, in the world of politics and finance and business everybody makes enemies, but I don't think there's one person who made an enemy of the Queen."
