The Western Australian newspaper of August 2, 1939 quoted Magistrate Cookson as saying "greed and envy it appears to me are the principal motive forces actuating the individual to commit crime but who could imagine that a human being could be so impelled by these forces to commit for such paltry prizes as a few pounds, a bicycle, a couple of horses, three murders within the space of four or five weeks. The stories related to this court in connection with these matters are almost unprecedented in the history of crime in NSW. My mind goes back about 40 years for a parallel when one, Butler, murdered several men and disposed of their bodies in the bush."