Our history: Serial killer Albert Andrew Moss was one of the most infamous prisoners held at the Old Dubbo Gaol

By Newsroom
September 12 2022 - 1:00am
Serial killer Albert Andrew Moss. Picture: File

Serial killer Albert Andrew Moss was one of the most infamous prisoners held inside the Old Dubbo Gaol.

