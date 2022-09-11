Man on bail awaiting trial when caught behind the wheel with cancelled licence

A Wellington man on bail awaiting trial was busted by police driving an unregistered vehicle while his licence was cancelled for a second time.
According to court documents, Guy Thomas Bailey, 36, was caught driving a black Jeep Cherokee driving in Wellington about 6pm on September 7 this year.
Police stopped the vehicle on New Street.
Officers asked why there were no registration plates on either the front or back of the vehicle, when Bailey told them "the car's not registered".
Police checks revealed the Jeep's registration had been cancelled in June 2020.
Bailey was asked for his licence but told officers he didn't have one, and hadn't for about two years.
Checks revealed his licence was disqualified in April 2020 for three months for driving with illicit drugs present in his oral fluid, before it was cancelled in August 2020.
Bailey was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station.
He was brought into the dock in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday charged with a second offence of driving while his licence is cancelled and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
After pleading guilty, defence lawyer Toshi Weller-Wong said his client had been on bail for about two years in relation to other matters without a breach.
The court heard Bailey was due to stand trial for other matters relating to drugs and firearms later this month in the District Court.
Mr Weller-Wong said he had put the Director of Public Prosecutions on notice in regard to the fresh offending and said they were not opposing his bail.
While his client was not working at the moment, Mr Weller-Wong said Bailey had previously held a heavy-vehicle licence and worked on the railway, and hoped to be able to return to the workforce.
Magistrate Magistrate Phillip Stewart convicted and sentenced Bailey to a 12- community corrections order, and ordered him to abstain from drug use for six months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
