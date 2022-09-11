Daily Liberal

Guy Thomas Bailey sentenced for driving unregistered vehicle while licence cancelled in Wellington

By Zaarkacha Marlan
September 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Man on bail awaiting trial when caught behind the wheel with cancelled licence

A Wellington man on bail awaiting trial was busted by police driving an unregistered vehicle while his licence was cancelled for a second time.

