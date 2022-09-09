Flags flew at half mast in Dubbo on Tuesday and the region's leaders paid their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace confirmed early on Friday (AEST) the Queen "died peacefully" at the age of 96.
The Dubbo Regional Council building was one of many in the city to have its flags at half mast and mayor Mathew Dickerson hailed Her Majesty's impact and her connection to Dubbo.
The Queen visited the city twice, in 1954 and 1992.
"That's pretty significant that a regional city has two visits from the Queen," Clr Dickerson said.
"Now when you think about how many areas the Commonwealth covers across the world, for the Queen to come here twice is pretty significant.
"Obviously it shows she had time and respect, as well as an inclination to come out to regional areas including Dubbo.
"Back in 1954 it was a whirlwind visit, she was in Dubbo for approximately an hour.
"Significantly she changed the day of the Dubbo Show, I don't know when it was held back in those days but when she came in 1954 they thought they would change the date of it so she could open it.
"Which is a pretty significant thing to have, it's not every day that you have the Queen in town to open the Dubbo Show."
Both Parkes MP and member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, paid their respects to the woman who reigned for more than 23,000 days.
"At just 21 years of age, the then Princess Elizabeth declared that "...my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service'," Mr Saunders said.
"On the 70th anniversary of her coronation, Her Late Majesty renewed that pledge, and she remained steadfast in her commitment right until the very end.
"As Queen, she was a beacon of hope to many through some dark and difficult times, most recently the pandemic that has changed our lives forever.
"Her strength and courage never wavered, even as she shared her most private of moments with the world; the deaths of her father, sister, mother and husband among them.
"Still she navigated a fast-changing world with poise, and never forgot her pledge to serve her people with empathy, compassion and grace."
Mr Coulton described it as "terribly sad day for Australians and the world".
"For many of us, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch we have ever known," he said.
"She provided stability, strength and reassurance to the people of the Commonwealth throughout her 70-year reign, and was loved by millions.
"The Queen dedicated her life to serving the people and will be remembered as one of history's greatest monarchs. She certainly leaves an extraordinary legacy.
"My thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those who are saddened by this news."
Mr Saunders also pointed out Queen Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit Australia.
"Our region was lucky enough to welcome her not once, but twice in 1954, and again in 1992. She was loved by millions across the world and will remain so," he said.
"I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family who have not only lost a great leader but a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We thank them for sharing her with us."
In terms of any local tributes or ceremonies, mayor Dickerson said on Friday afternoon it was still too early to say if the city would hold anything.
"We have the flags at half mast and will leave them there until the funeral," he said.
"I don't have anything in my mind at this stage, it's all too fresh and new.
"Something might happen in the future but right now it's about the contribution the Queen made to the world."
Elsewhere around the state, the sails of the Sydney Opera House will be illuminated tonight in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister of Australia and NSW Premier have announced.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the lighting the sails of the Sydney Opera House as a fitting tribute to Her late Majesty.
"The late Queen Elizabeth the Second played an important role to the people of Australia during her reign and the lighting of the Sydney Opera House is a fitting tribute on behalf of the people of Australia," Mr Albanese said.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the tribute on our most recognised icon will be a symbolic gesture on behalf of the NSW Government.
"The tribute on the sails will recognise Her late Majesty's immense contribution to our state and nation, a fitting tribute as she officially opened the Sydney Opera House in 1973," Mr Perrottet said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
