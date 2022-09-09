In 2015 the Daily Liberal looked back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Dubbo in 1954 and 1992. After the death of the Queen, we bring you the story again ...
ON February 3, 1954 newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II became the first reigning monarch to set foot on Australian soil.
It was a hot and steamy day in Sydney but the weather did not deter huge crowds that turned out to see the young and beautiful monarch and her husband, Prince Phillip.
In Dubbo frenzied preparations were still taking place to get the town into shape for a visit by the royal couple one week later.
Despite the sweltering heat, council and community teams worked around the clock to ensure Victoria Park, Dubbo Showground and Dubbo Civic Centre looked their best.
Flags and bunting were fluttering and Dubbo's population of 12,000 had more than quadrupled by the time the royal plane touched down at 3.29pm on February 10.
The Dubbo Despatch reported "the reception was among the greatest she received on her tour of New South Wales".
"Her Majesty captured the hearts of western people with her friendly smile," the newspaper said.
"Well may we truly and loyally say God save our Queen. Long may she reign, happy and glorious."
Banners and strings of coloured lights were festooned across main streets as locals and visitors cheered and shouted.
The noise was incredible when the royal party drove past in a black Humbler Super Snipe car supplied by Dubbo's deputy mayor Kevin Dunlop.
Mr Dunlop's wife, Nancy, took part in an official radio broadcast of the royal visit and provided commentary about every move the Queen made. Her reports were relayed to Britain and used during the BBC news.
The "royal car" stayed in the Dunlop family for many years.
At the showground children from as far away as Forbes and Coonamble stood in rows to greet the Queen who was taken to see the Western Districts exhibit in the main pavilion and "a guard of honour" of sheep.
She caught a glimpse of wood chopping and shearing displays before being escorted to Victoria Park for an official reception.
The grass was still soft underfoot due to recent heavy rain and the enormous crowd in the park helped to hide an old truck that had become bogged earlier in the day.
After speeches at a dais in the park the Queen walked to the war memorial between rows of invited guests and community groups, including the Country Women's Association, Red Cross, Boy Scouts and Girl Guides.
Historian Marion Dormer, writing in Dubbo City on the Plains, said the Queen impressed everyone with her sincerity and charming informality.
Women admired and envied the monarch's beautiful English skin, Mrs Dormer said.
The community reaction was just as strong when the Queen and Prince Phillip returned to Dubbo on February 21, 1992.
More than 3000 well wishers waved flags in 35 degree heat when the royal party arrived at the airport.
As the Queen made her way to a waiting limousine she chatted with people who had waited patiently for hours.
Macquarie and Church streets were crowded with spectators and a large media contingent when the official party assembled for a ceremony near the Amaroo Hotel.
The Queen walked through an honour guard of RSL representatives as the Dubbo City Choristers sang God Save the Queen.
She stopped to say hello to Steven Luzuriaga of Baradine who was holding his family's corgi pup Questa.
The Queen told Steven, his parents Kris and Allen and sister Monique, she was pleased to see the pup had water on such a hot day.
During a reception at the Dubbo School of Distance Education the Queen spoke to outback students via radio.
Following a state luncheon at the Dubbo Civic Centre the Queen was taken to Western Plains Zoo where 4000 students from 48 schools were assembled.
The zoo was closed to the general public as the Queen spoke to the children from a dais especially constructed for the occasion.
The Queen wore a blue and white waisted dress with a V neckline and long sleeves, off-white turban hat, white shoes and gloves and pearls.
The Duke appeared in shirt sleeves and a tie. He did not wear a jacket due to the summer heat.
