Dubbo's wet 2022 trend has continued into Spring after almost 30mm of rain hit parts of the town on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Dubbo recorded 29.8mm of rain up to 9am on Friday morning with excess water laying on top of surfaces all across town.
Weatherzone suggests September is one of the drier months but the recent downpour has already pushed the monthly total up to 32mm, just short of the long-term average.
Dubbo averages 45mm in September and the recent rain could be the start of another wet summer period much like the 2021/23 season.
As per Weatherzone, Dubbo has already experienced 700mm of rainfall so far this year, a figure which is well above the average of 426.1mm.
More wet weather is forecasted to hit Dubbo on Thursday, September 15 with anywhere from 10-20mm predicted while showers could also occur this weekend.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
