Dubbo recorded 29.8mm of rain across Thursday evening and Friday morning

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:36pm
Dubbo was hit with almost 30mm of rain on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo's wet 2022 trend has continued into Spring after almost 30mm of rain hit parts of the town on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

