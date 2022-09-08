People in Dubbo have joined those from around the world paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old's death.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Flags will fly at half mast across Australia on Friday as the nation waits to hear how the official mourning process will proceed, but it is also a time to commemorate what has been an incredible, seven-decade long reign.
The Queen completed a whirlwind visit of Dubbo in 1992 along side her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen and Prince Philip made a number of stops around the city during their visit, including to Taronga Western Plains Zoo and the Dubbo Civic Centre.
They royal couple also took a drive through the centre of Dubbo.
Speaking in 2018, Carrie Zumbo looked back at the royal visit and said it was an important moment for her and her family.
"I can remember thinking the kids were young and I thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Mrs Zumbo said.
"We were standing in the middle of the street, near the Amaroo [Hotel] on Macquarie Street.
"It was an important thing to see them."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the longest running Monarch in the Commonwealth's history.
"An historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end," Mr Albanese said in a statement.
"The government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength."
