September 8 2022 - 9:00am
DUBBO

Things to do: Central West and beyond

Golden Gate Brass

Presented by Musica Viva Australia

Golden Gate Brass presents iconic Australian music. Cloudscapes is the pleasing combination of new ideas with lyrical brass playing. Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings is known to many, being one of the most poignant string orchestra pieces written in the modern era. Here it is perfectly adapted for brass quintet. Experience the playfulness of Warlock's Capriol Suite and the fiery Hollywood style of Anthony DiLorenzo's Firedance. Macquarie Conservatorium of Music, Friday September 9, 7.30pm. Tickets $7-$30 at www.123tix.com.au/events/macquarieconservatorium.

