Things to do: Central West and beyond

Golden Gate Brass presents iconic Australian music. Cloudscapes is the pleasing combination of new ideas with lyrical brass playing. Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings is known to many, being one of the most poignant string orchestra pieces written in the modern era. Here it is perfectly adapted for brass quintet. Experience the playfulness of Warlock's Capriol Suite and the fiery Hollywood style of Anthony DiLorenzo's Firedance. Macquarie Conservatorium of Music, Friday September 9, 7.30pm. Tickets $7-$30 at www.123tix.com.au/events/macquarieconservatorium.
Eskimo Joe frontman, 8 times ARIA award-winning Kav Temperley, is touring in support of his highly anticipated second solo release Machines of Love & Grace out this month, title track out now. All tickets $35.50 at DRTCC box office and website. Friday, September 9, 7.30pm.
Mooney will be bringing his brand of "brutally honest" stand-up to the stage in his latest show Beauty, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, September 10, at 8pm. While this isn't the first run of the show - he's confident it'll be the best, as there's been ample opportunity to tighten his set so it's all killer no filler. "There's a different kind of vibe when I perform in the regions. The crowd is really up for it and aren't as judgey as the city," says the comedian. Tickets start at $50 and can be bought on the convention centre's website.
Every first and third Saturday of every month from 8am until noon. The market offers a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue: Dubbo RSL Club carpark.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track this Saturday, September 10, from 4.30pm, there's another fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Spring Racing launches in Dubbo on Sunday, September 11 from noon at Dubbo Turf Club. The prestigious Dubbo City and Gilgandra Toyota Gold Cup Race Day is a social event not to be missed. Tickets $10, reserved seating options and catering can be found at www.123tix.com.au/. To enjoy the atmosphere from the newly renovated Vincent Gordon Members Lounge head to www.dubboturfclub.com.au for membership options.
Enjoy your start to the weekend with live music on Fridays at the brewery by local and regional artists. Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. September 9 - Duncan Ferguson; September 16 - Mat Harris; September 23 - Jo Hyndes.
Live Music in September at The South Dubbo Tavern on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. Friday 9 - Shane Riley; Saturday 10 - Pete Riley; Sunday 11 - Shane Riley; Sunday 18 - Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 24 and Friday 30 - Jo Hyndes.
Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment on the weekend. Saturday 10 - Brad Haling; Saturday 24 - Irish McMillian; Friday 9, 16 and 30, Saturday 17 - Johnny Woods; Friday 23 - Matt Harris. From 8pm.
Live music at The Establishment in September on Fridays 6pm - 8pm and Sundays 4.30pm - 6.30pm, at the Bar, Suite 2, Level 1, 88-90 Macquarie Street. Friday 9 - Jo Hyndes; Sunday 11 - Lueth Ajak; Friday 16 - The Chalkies Jazz; Sunday 18 - Llaney Webb; Friday 23 - Elle Flanagan; Sunday 25 - Sarah D Music; Friday 30 - James Bennett.
The CSU Tony McGrane Memorial Scholarship Fund committee was established by CSU in memory of late Tony McGrane who, as mayor of Dubbo 1991-1999, was instrumental in advocating for the establishment of a Dubbo campus of CSU. This will be the sixth fundraising dinner from which 20 scholarships have been awarded to students from around the Orana region, attending the Dubbo campus of CSU. The guest speaker is Wes Maas, managing director of MAAS Group Holdings. Monday, September 12, Dubbo RSL Club Resort, 6pm. Tickets $160 at www.123tix.com.au/.
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Sunday, September 18.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Sunday, September 18, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
FLORA is a group exhibition curated by Gallery director Madeline Young to celebrate the arrival of spring. This collection brings together a fantastic group of unique, colourful botanical artworks of all mediums, shapes and sizes. These contemporary artists use wonderfully diverse techniques and approaches with mediums and materials throughout their practices.Exhibiting Artists: Misha Harrison, Zoe Sernack, Fleur Stevenson, Natasha Townsend, Liz Wickramasinghe and Madeline Young. The Corner Store Gallery, September 14-24, 10am-4pm.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted. Make a booking at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays.
Enjoy the luxury of a private space for you and your friends on the weekend at Stockman's Ridge Wines, Lidster. You have your very own firepit to sit around while you enjoy the afternoon or evening with delicious wines. From noon until 8pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Friday, September 16. Book for up to 10 people ($50) BYO BBQ or order a grazing board ($35) to share between two or up to 20 ($285) at stockmansridge.com.au/products/book-a-bonfire-2.
Come on down to the annual Cudal Show at the showground. Enjoy rides, show bags, stalls, food and entertainment in a great country atmosphere. There will be displays of locally grown produce and stock including the best that Cudal has to offer. Contact the Cudal A and P Society for more information on 0427 549 626 or cudalshow@gmail.com. Tickets $4-$10, or $20 family, 9am-11.59pm.
Harold Gretton began playing guitar at the age of 7. He first studied at the ANU before completing a course specialising in guitar duo performance in Strasbourg (France). He has won numerous international competitions, both as a soloist and in various chamber music combinations. He has performed with orchestras in Australia and Europe, and gave the world première of Westlake's concerto Shadow Dances under the composer's baton. Orange Regional Conservatorium, September 16, 6.30pm, Tickets $0-$30 at events.humanitix.com/harold-gretton.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, Saturdays and Sundays, until September 25. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, September 11, 12pm- 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Arts Outwest and Platform Arts Hub Blayney, invite you to the exhibition opening of Marragu-marra guwayu: Hands on for all time. Hand on History is the theme for History Week 2022. Rather than being relegated to the past this exhibition showcases the dynamic continuation of Aboriginal arts and culture from the past, to the present and into the future. From community arts activities which are focused on the maintenance and revitalisation of cultural practices to artists telling stories through traditional and contemporary mediums these works showcase the diversity and strength of Aboriginal arts and culture across the region. Saturday September 10, 12pm - 2pm.
On Saturday, September 24, at Blayney Community Centre, 41 Church Street, the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group present a Dinner and Auction to raise funds for Little Wings, an organisation which provides free flights and ground transport for regional children travelling to children's hospitals In Sydney and Newcastle. Enjoy a delicious 2-course dinner catered by Fuse Catering, which kicks off at 7pm. It's BYO drinks and tickets are $40pp. Contact Denise Wilson by September 16 on 0417 447 790 or via cwctractortrek@outlook.com.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest andTimber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on October 8 and December 10.
After two years of lockdown Daffodils at Rydal have returned for the year. This years event has two big features, which are the Sculpture in the Scrub and the Rydal Art Show. It is free entry for the sculptures, and $10 for the paintings. The entry fee takes you to all activities as well as entry to the historic buildings with free parking at the Rydal showground. There is a free hop on hop off bus to take you around the village. For more information, visit www.rydal.com.au .
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets run by the foundations. September 10 and 11, a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe with many of their products on offer.
Can Assist fundraiser
The Pulse and Italian Baroque will be played at both sessions. The extra session is due to a special fundraiser for Can Assist. September 9, 2pm and September 11, 7pm. Tickets $15pp. Bookings are to be made direct with Can Assist. Booking is essential to reserve seats. Lithgow Valley Cinema, 16 Main Street.
Original performances of a broad range of celtic inspired music from the great Irish harper Turlough O'Carolan to contemporary composers. Even a little smattering of King Henry VII. September 11, Tickets available from www.stickytickets.com.au/
Lithgow Area Women's Shed
Lithgow Library is thrilled to be hosting an exhibit of works from the Lithgow Area Women's Shed from September 8-30, 2022. The Lithgow Area Women's Shed (LAWS) is a local group set up in an inclusive space that helps develop skills with tools for women of all ages and abilities. Why not drop into the Lithgow Library, check out the display, find more information on LAWS or other community groups or just enjoy the library space. Other community groups and artists are invited to contact the library to organize displays of their works. For more information contact the Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
Pick of the week: '80s music
I'm not even going to lie, 80's music is my go to for cleaning, partying or relaxing. Whether it brings you a sense of nostalgia, or you know it's better than today's music, it's always worth a listen. Most of it is good, even some of the bad stuff is a guilty pleasure. Some of my favourites are 'The look' by Roxette and 'You spin me round (like a record) by Dead or Alive and 'Juke Box Hero' by Foreigner. No matter your mood, There is going to be an 80's song... or playlist for you!
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
