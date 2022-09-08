Become a Dolly Volly: Callout for volunteers as Dolly Parton festival approaches

With the much-anticipated Dolly Festival Narromine now only three weeks away, organisers are calling for local Dolly diehards to step up and help make it a day to remember.
"We're always looking for volunteers, even just people to be there on the night. It all helps," said Susie Rae, Chairperson of the festival's organising committee.
Hundreds of people - from Australia and abroad - have already bought tickets for the event and organisers need all-hands-on-deck to ensure the day goes smoothly.
Volunteers will be required to assist with general duties including set-up and pack-down, crowd management, providing information to patrons, car-parking and rubbish collection. Although not the most glamorous gig, organisers say volunteers will "be a part of a community event that will put Narromine on the Festival Map".
"We're hoping if people get a chance to see how it all runs they might come on board and join the committee for next year," said Ms Rae.
The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival was first planned for 2020 but had to be delayed for two years due to the ongoing pandemic. When it was postponed for the second time in March last year organisers - who are all volunteers from the local community - said they were "heartbroken" about the decision.
Now set to be held on October 1, organisers hope the will be as successful as the Parkes Elvis Festival and Trundle ABBA Festival. Ms Rae said putting on an event like this takes a lot of logistical work behind the scenes and organisers are 'Workin' 9 to 5' to put the finishing touches together.
"We're all a bit daunted because there's still so much to do. But the week of the event will be different, we'll be much more excited then," said Ms Rae.
"Once we've got everything done this year we can just use it again in future. It's the initial process of figuring out how we're setting it all up, the layout and positioning and everything like that - even just the carpark, power and water."
The massive day will include a family-friendly street party on Dandaloo Street and an evening event at the Narromine Golf Club featuring drag performances, live music, tribute acts and a Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers costume contest judged by ex-The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield and TV personality Rowdie Walden.
"Abbie and I are super excited to make our way back out bush again," said Mr Walden.
"We are massive Dolly fans and cannot wait for the festival. Dress to impress because we are not taking our judging requirements lightly!"
Tickets will be on-sale for the event through 123tix until the night before. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply to become a volunteer through the Narromine Dolly Festival website.
