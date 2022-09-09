'Don't suffer in silence': Magistrate pleads to teen who lashed out at housemate with leash

A Dubbo teenager has been spared a conviction after she lashed out at her housemate with a dog lead following a provocative comment about a deceased family member.
Emillie Nimmo, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident on April 10 this year.
The 19-year-old and her housemate had been living together for three months when, she caught COVID-19 and began isolating at another location.
On April 10 this year, Nimmo returned to the house when an argument broke out with the woman over unpaid rent.
The woman believed Nimmo had rent owed to her, and began throwing her property up the driveway damaging several items, police said.
As she was throwing items, the woman made a comment about a deceased member of Nimmo's family. Nimmo then swung a black nylon pet lead at the woman.
The strike left the woman with three red welt marks on her torso, left hip and the back of her right shoulder.
Police arrived and spoke with Nimmo who was standing at the end of the driveway. She made full admissions to the assault and was taken to Dubbo police station.
Nimmo appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday for her case set down for hearing. However, following discussions she pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police prosecutor sergeant Ben Bragger asked Magistrate Phillip Stewart to record a conviction noting despite her clean record, it was a "serious" incident.
Defence lawyer Jai Silkman explained the comment made just before the assault triggered the teen, but said the incident had been a "catalyst" for her to begin seeking mental health assistance.
"She's a young lady with no record, and references that speak to this as highly out of character," he said.
The court heard Nimmo is a early childhood educator, with Mr Silkman noting the impact a conviction would have on her current and future employment opportunities.
Magistrate Stewart noted the incident, describing the comments made by the woman to Nimmo as "poor taste".
He said Nimmo had been described as a "kind and passionate person" with a "professional work ethic", and while the attack "technically" involved a weapon, he was satisfied that the teenager was unlikely to offend again.
Nimmo was handed a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
After handing out his sentence Magistrate Stewart pleaded with the teen to seek help in future situations.
"You've done some positive things," he said.
"If you get upset about something walk away, ask for help. Talk to other people, don't suffer in silence."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
