The Dubbo Junior Rugby Club's under 14s Blue side has gone back-to-back after taking out the Central West title.
The side coached by Adam Willner won their grand final against Mudgee Wombats under 14s just a few weeks ago 41-24 at Victoria Park No.1 Oval.
Ryan Bell was impressive in the victory running in four tries as the high-scoring affair and Willner said the title win was a good reward for the side.
"From where they were at the start of the year it's always good to get the chocolates as they say," he said.
"They had a good year."
While the final score may have seemed like Dubbo ran away with a big win, it wasn't the case.
The home side led 12-5 at half time and it wasn't until the second half when Willner admitted they hit their straps.
"It was a good game of footy," he said.
"Playing in Dubbo we had a bit of a home ground advantage, the boys played well from the start.
"They were on the foot in the first half and in the second (half) they really turned it on.
"A couple of yellow cards didn't help so there were a few nervous moments."
Alex Matthews' boot was on point as kicked four conversions and a penalty goal in the win while also scoring a try as did Darcy Pollard.
Playing at No.1 Oval didn't seem to phase the junior side as they looked to move the ball around right from the opening whistle, something their coach knows has worked for them all year.
"Conditions suited us, we play an expansive style of football," he said.
"We've got some really good backs and our aim is to put those guys into space so they can capitalise on that."
Willner also happens to be the club's president and is confident the junior program is in a really good spot after having a record number of registrations this season as well as several teams making the finals.
"We had three teams in the semi-finals but unfortunately our under 12s and 16s bowed out in the final," he said.
"They were only one game away from the final.
"We also finished runners-up in the club championship by one point.
"A good part of the day was a lot of the players from other teams came down to watch, that was a pleasing part.
"Particularly when the final siren went, they all ran onto the field to congratulate the boys which was really good club spirit."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
