Daily Liberal

Dubbo Junior Rugby Club won the Under 14s Central West title

By Tom Barber
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:30am
Dubbo Junior Rugby Club's under 14s side took out the Central West title against Mudgee. Picture supplied

The Dubbo Junior Rugby Club's under 14s Blue side has gone back-to-back after taking out the Central West title.

