Dubbo's Australia Post manager Virginia Brown says they are so pleased with their jobs, particularly on R U OK? Day every September 8.
On a day when everyone is urged to check in with family, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues who might be struggling with their mental health, Ms Brown and her staff at the post office do their bit.
This week, thousands of the three million R U OK? prepaid postcards will be delivered for free by posties across the region, particularly in letterboxes in the rural and remotest villages.
It's one of the ways well-meaning postcard senders can reach out to people they care about wherever they may be, and let them know they're thinking of them.
"Our post office interacts with people in the community every day, and over the years we have built up strong relationships with many customers," Ms Brown said.
"We do care about them and their mental well-being which is why we're so pleased to be sharing mental health information and encouraging connection through this postcards' campaign."
The R U OK? postcard, which also contains a tear-off part with helpful information about where and how to connect and seek help for any sign of mental health problem, was initiated by Australia Post in partnership with Beyond Blue during the pandemic lockdowns last year.
"We were thrilled with the response to this well-being initiative last year. It was great to hear stories of people writing postcards for the first time in years and also the joy of finding a surprise message from a loved one in their letterbox," Australia Post's community and stakeholder engagement manager Nicky Tracey said.
These postcards available at post offices have been sent to more than seven million households since last year, and "it has got people talking about mental health and supporting each other," Beyond Blue's chief executive officer Georgie Harman said.
With many households feeling the pressures of the high cost of living this year, these postcards are "a simple way people can reach out and check in on loved ones or send messages of love and support," Ms Tracey said.
