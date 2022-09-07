'People in the bush do it pretty tough': Bikers to host family-fun day for a cause

Bikers from the Central West Riders Motorcycle Club will be revving their engines for a good cause this weekend with a dice ride to raise money for a charity helping rural kids doing it tough.
Riders will start their journey at the Devil's Hollow Brewery in Dubbo at around 9:30am where they will make their first dice roll and will make three stops on their 270 kilometre ride before finishing up at the Ploughman's Rest Tavern in Wongarbon.
"How it works is you get all the bikers together and when you start you throw the dice and record your number, and at each stop you roll again - at the end of it whoever gets the highest dice roll and lowest dice roll wins," explains Central West Riders president, Darrel Harvey.
To register for the ride it costs $30, with all the funds raised going towards the pencil and toy drive being run by Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids, a charity started by local country music singer Jason Owen and his fiance Becy.
"People in the bush do it pretty tough all the time really - if it's not a drought it's a flood, if it's not a flood it's a plague. There's something new every year," said Mr Harvey.
"From our event on the weekend we'll use the funds to buy pencils and toys that Jason can give to the kids when he goes out to visit schools. After a very difficult three years, the charity needs all the help they can get to maximise the amount of kids they can help."
The motorcycle club has also organised a family-fun afternoon at the Plouman's Rest Tavern, kicking off at 2pm. The community are invited to come along and join the fun with entry being a gold coin donation at the door.
There will be a raffle, giveaway and live music by local band Still Thinkin' and a young singer from Wongarbon as well as plenty of activities for the kids including a jumping castle, face painting and playground.
"It'll be a great afternoon for the kids. It's all about the kids and having a great family afternoon," said Mr Harvey.
For more information about the ride and how to register visit the Central West Motorcycle Club's Facebook page.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
