Finally, some good news about water

It's taken a few long months (and lots of emails and phone calls), but it's been great to bring you some more positive stories about the water situation in Dubbo over the past fortnight.
After 43,000 people were placed on a boil water alert for the month of July, we have been on a mission to get some answers - in the hope of being able to communicate with our readers that the chances of it happening again are slim to none.
We still can't tell you that exactly, but we are able to say that the 'debrief' between government agencies regarding the boil water alert, has seen council say they will have a 'more resilient' process for water treatment moving forward.
If residents in Sydney (or one of the other major metro areas in NSW), had been placed on a month long boil water alert ... well we are pretty sure they wouldn't have had to wait as long as Dubbo residents were for it to be rectified.
To hear that processes are being put into place for us to prevent it happening again is welcomed news.
Because frankly, it's not really acceptable that Dubbo residents should have to be on a Boil Water alert for that long as soon as we get a bit of rain.
We are receiving more of these rain events that have led to flooding than in the past, and as a result we shouldn't have to be worried about not being able to easily bath our kids because they might get sick from the water they will undoubtedly put in their mouth.
So with money set aside in the capital works budget for water supply services, we were happy to hear that processes were in place to prevent the alerts from happening again.
Hopefully soon we will be able to let you know what those processes are, and how they will work, so you can be clear the chances of a Boil Water Alert for Dubbo won't happen again.
What do you think about the situation? Do you have a question you would like answered about the water? Hit reply to this email, or contact me at lynn.rayner@dailyliberal.com.au.
JULY 7: On Thursday, July 7 Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) issued a 'boil water' alert for homes and properties connected to town water in Dubbo. This covers the areas of Dubbo, Firgrove, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy, and Brocklehurst.
JULY 8: An update from the mayor and Dubbo Regional Council CEO said the alert was expected to last for about a week. At the same time many residents leading many to rushed out to buy as up much bottled water as they could, leaving store shelves empty.
JULY 18: The first area has the alert lifted.
JULY 20: A second area has the alert lifted.
JULY 22: Dubbo Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said some aspects of the way NSW Health determines when a boil water alert is lifted isn't taking 'common sense' into account.
JULY 24: The boil water alert entered the third week.
JULY 29: It is revealed there hasn't been fluoride in the water for the past 3.5 years
AUGUST 1: NSW Health claim they did engage with Dubbo Council over lack of fluoride in water supply
AUGUST 2: All areas within Dubbo Regional Council were free of the 'boil water' alert - almost a month after it was first issued.
AUGUST 26: Despite repeated attempts to contact them, the Premier's office opted not to respond to questions from the Daily Liberal regarding maintaining the safety and quality of drinking water. The Premier's office told the Daily Liberal to speak to the Local Health District, who also also stated they would not be responding to further enquiries
SEPTEMBER 1: NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said government agencies would meet with Dubbo Regional Council about drinking water "this week" as Premier Dominic Perrottet breaks his silence on the issue.
SEPTEMBER 7: A 'more resilient' treatment process has been promised after Dubbo Regional Council meet with NSW Government departments over water issues in Dubbo.
