'It's only going to lead to your downfall': Magistrate asks Trangie woman to weigh up drug use

A Magistrate has asked a Trangie woman to weigh up if using drugs is a good thing, after she was caught behind the wheel while suspended for driving, with an illicit substance in her system.
Police were patrolling the Mitchell Highway when they spotted a blue Toyota RAV travelling in the opposite direction, at 11.23am on June 23 this year.
Officers recognised the driver - Amanda Jane Riley - and were aware of her licence which had been suspended in April for three months for driving with drugs present in her oral fluid in October last year.
Police did a u-turn and managed to stop the 41-year-old a short distance later. After returning a negative breath test, officers questioned Riley about her drivers licence which she said she didn't have.
Officers continued to challenge her on this and they said she eventually conceded she was suspended.
Riley told officers she was just going for a drive to look at the water, referring to the recent rainfall.
Appearing in Narromine Local Court on Tuesday, Riley pleaded guilty to driving while suspended.
Defence lawyer Toshi Weller-Wong admitted while she told officers she was going to see the water that was not the truth, but that she was on her way to Narromine to do her fortnightly grocery shopping.
The court heard Riley had held her licence since 1998, and while there had been some traffic matters in relation to speeding, Mr Weller-Wong said it was his reading of her record there had never been a breach before.
Mr Weller-Wong said his client came before the court with no criminal record, however the court heard she was charged with possessing a drug in 2020, for which she received a non-conviction.
He asked the court to consider not imposing a conviction, given that her suspension had now expired and she had her licence back.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager accepted it was a relatively low offence, however he sensed there was "an issue of drugs" in Riley's life, after noting she had been before the court for possessing a prohibited drug, and drugs in her system was the reason she was suspended.
"You've really got to weigh up the value of continuing to use drugs. I can tell you its only going to lead to your downfall," he told her.
"You should be mature enough to make better decisions as to whether it's worth it."
Taking into account her early plea and limited criminal record, Mr Olischlager gave her an opportunity to continue holding her licence.
"But it's absolutely the last occasion. You commit any offence, have drugs in your possession, or drive with illicit drugs in your system, you'll be without your licence," he said.
Riley was handed a two-year conditional release order to be of good behaviour, without conviction.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
