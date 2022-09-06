Clayton Gallagher showed why he is one of the best jockeys in Country NSW on Tuesday after riding three winners at Gilgandra.
After Tuesday's meeting was moved from Wellington to Gilgandra, the track dimensions changed dramatically with the latter having one of the smallest straights in the region but it seemed to suit Gallagher.
The jockey rode Silica Sand, Midas Star and Lady Audrey in wins during the seven-race meeting.
Following Silica Sands' win, Gallagher told Sky Thoroughbred Central he thought the horse did well to hit the line hard.
"It was quite a tough win, the horse didn't handle the tight going tracks," he said.
"It didn't rail up or anything like that, I was just constantly trying to keep it comfortably on the bridal, it seemed to want to lay out on the run.
"It dug it's toes deep and really hit the line nicely."
The track was rated Soft 5 earlier in the day but Gallagher believed it was better than people had been suggesting.
"It feels a lot better than that to me, I'd rate it a (Good) four," he said.
"They seem to be getting their toes in quite enough to make it comfortable for them."
Starting out of barrier eight, Silica Sand ($3.70) powered home on the short straight to win the One Stop Automotive Shop Maiden Handicap (1100m) ahead of Vivaliscious ($31) and Chilean Express ($4.40).
Just a single length separated first place from fourth in what was one of the closest races of the day.
Gallagher didn't have to wait long for his next win as he rode Midas Star ($2.90) to glory for Andrew Macdonald in the Wellington Sand & Gravel Maiden Plate (800m).
It was yet another close win for Gallagher as Nacho Nacho Man ($5) put up a good challenge but just fell short against Macdonald's gelding.
Gallagher's third and final win of the day was his closest yet as Lady Audrey ($2.20) won the KFC Wellington & Forbes Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m).
Todd Howlett's mare drew barrier one for the fifth race of the day and made a solid start of the gate early.
Hemsted ($4.40) would lead the field heading into the straight before Gallagher got to work.
The jockey picked his gap perfectly as Lady Audrey accelerated home to take a narrow win ahead of Golden Eclipse ($5.50).
Later in the day, Ken Dunbar and Anthony Cavallo also picked up wins.
It is expected Gallagher could be in action this Sunday after Dubbo Turf Club as they host the $100,000 Gold Cup.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
