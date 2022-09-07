Fusion Heat finds themselves a single match away from being knocked out of the Dubbo A Grade Netball competition but they aren't panicking just yet.
Heat will take on St Groovers in the competition's preliminary final on Saturday for a chance to face Narromine Hawks in the grand final.
The Tash Robinson-coached Heat enter the match following a tough 41-36 loss to Narromine last weekend and now must win two consecutive matches to keep their dominant run of titles going.
Robinson has been at the helm of the Heat squad for some time now and said the team weren't shocked by anything in their loss last week.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, it always is when we play each other," she said.
"We just didn't come out there with nearly enough intensity and when things weren't going our way we didn't do enough to dig deep.
"The positive there is that was them at their full strength with all their players and we know when we play them next time that the difference was only five goals.
"That's just a few more intercepts and things to tidy up on our end.
"If we do get the opportunity to play them in the grand final then I think it will be a different game."
Without a spot in the grand final guaranteed, Robinson knows her side isn't lacking motivation ahead of their encounter with St Groovers.
"Obviously it was a bit disappointing not to make it through first go last weekend," she said.
"But the girls are definitely looking for a bit of redemption and hopefully getting to the grand final."
While her side has dominated the last few seasons, Robinson said the current group took a lot out of the game against Narromine.
"We do have a lot of new and kind of inexperienced players," she said.
"In saying that the older girls who are there are very experienced.
"I think we could definitely see that on the weekend when the pressure and intensity were quite high, those girls probably haven't been put under pressure like that before.
"They found it hard to kind of take that on board but hopefully that game on the weekend sets us up for the next couple of weeks."
St Groovers enjoyed a solid win over Fusion Mixtures in their final last weekend and Robinson believes they will be a tough opponent.
"I do remember a couple of the games against Saints, their defensive pressure is quite good across the court," she said.
"I didn't get to watch them on the weekend but I think if we just keep our cool and keep up our attacking pressure as well as our defensive pressure all the way down the court, then we should be good enough to get that one."
Having won the last five competitions, Robinson is confident her side will be hungry to get back into the final match of the year as they look for redemption.
"This will be going into the fifth year we have had a spot in the grand final and that is no easy feat," she said.
"The girls have worked hard both the ones in the past and the players now.
"We've worked really hard to get to where we are now and are keen to make it to the grand final and get one back against Narromine."
