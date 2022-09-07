Zoo Chat | Chuditch conservation for Threatened Species Day

Threatened Species Day falls on Wednesday 7 September and this year we are highlighting the endangered Chuditch (Dasyurus geoffroii), otherwise known as Idnya or Western Quoll. Chuditch are one of four species of quolls in Australia and once occupied 70% of the mainland but are now restricted to just 5% habitat, at sites in Western and South Australia.
Belonging to the Dasyuridae family, Chuditch are carnivorous marsupials and closely related to many small species such as antechinus and dunnarts, as well as the larger Tasmanian devil and, more distantly, numbats and thylacines. Being only an average of 1000g in weight, they primarily eat small prey and insects in the wild.
Chuditch are a 'boom and bust' species which refers to their short life expectancy and high reproductive rate. Individuals live for only three to four years in the wild but can raise up to six offspring each year from the age of twelve months.
Being only the size of a grain of rice at birth, there is a high fatality rate as joeys travel from the cloaca to the pouch.
Chuditch have evolved to produce up to fifty foetuses, therefore resulting in a greater likelihood of six young reaching the pouch and latching onto a teat. Once attached, their mouths fuse around the teat which prevents others from obtaining milk and so they are unable to survive. The advantage of this is the female's energy goes to raising the strongest joeys, with the greatest likelihood of surviving to adulthood.
Juveniles are independent and subsequently disperse from their mother by six months of age, with growth continuing until adulthood is achieved at twelve months.
In March 2022 we collected eight founding Chuditch from the wild to commence a breeding program at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Many sites and organisations are working to reintroduce the Chuditch across Australia and we have started breeding them here in Dubbo to support these upcoming translocations through a genetically diverse and stable population.
Since the breeding season commenced in May, we have successfully bred three Chuditch pairs at our Taronga Sanctuary. Located in enclosures within the feral-proof 110ha Sanctuary, the Chuditch in the breeding program are not exposed to threats such as cats and foxes, which allows them to breed without the stress of evading predators.
All monitoring is conducted via wildlife trail cameras, providing us with the opportunity to observe natural behaviours and conduct remote health checks whilst limiting their exposure to people.
Regular handling could result in reduced predator awareness upon release and therefore lower survival rates, so this management is integral to developing a successful program.
Currently our juvenile Chuditch are approaching three months of age and will soon start exploring their habitat. We look forward to bringing you updates on the success of this incredible breeding program as this season's offspring become independent.
