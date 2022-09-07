Daily Liberal

Zoo Chat | Chuditch conservation for Threatened Species Day

By Morrigan Guinane
September 7 2022 - 7:00am
Chuditch are one of four species of quolls in Australia and once occupied 70% of the mainland but are now restricted to just 5% habitat. Picture supplied

Threatened Species Day falls on Wednesday 7 September and this year we are highlighting the endangered Chuditch (Dasyurus geoffroii), otherwise known as Idnya or Western Quoll. Chuditch are one of four species of quolls in Australia and once occupied 70% of the mainland but are now restricted to just 5% habitat, at sites in Western and South Australia.

