'A world of pure imagination' opens at the Dubbo Regional Theatre

It was a 'world of pure imagination' at the Dubbo Regional Theatre this weekend, with the Dubbo Drama Club's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hitting the stage.
The musical - based on Roald Dahl's classic novel - opened on Friday night to a massive crowd and the enthusiasm carried through to Saturday, with over 1,300 people enjoying the show through its two-night run.
"This was truly a massive show that was only made possible by the time, energy and talent (so much talent) of everyone involved," said the Dubbo Drama Club.
"We are so proud of everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and performed brilliantly on the stage."
