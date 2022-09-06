Daily Liberal
Photos

'A world of pure imagination' opens at the Dubbo Regional Theatre

September 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a 'world of pure imagination' at the Dubbo Regional Theatre this weekend, with the Dubbo Drama Club's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hitting the stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.