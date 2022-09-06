Students at Yawarra Community School are set to experience a new hands-on learning experience as Woolworths opens their 21st mini Woolworths supermarket within the school, supporting the education of students with additional needs.
The mini Woolworths store has been established to mimic the operations of a life-size supermarket with baskets for fresh food, shelving for groceries, ticketing, signage and Woolworths branded uniforms students can wear to create an immersive educational experience.
Using fully operational Fujitsu registers, students learn to scan grocery items and handle department approved money when they process sales.
Tammy Batho, Yawarra Community School Relief Principal said having a mini Woolworths supermarket at their school would not only provide the students with an invaluable hands-on learning experience, but also a comfortable learning environment for them to develop their social, work and life skills.
"The program will help develop real world skills for our students such as money handling, shelf stacking, communication skills in a safe and familiar environment, whilst also promoting teamwork, interpersonal and independence skills," she said.
"All experiences that they will be able to bring with them for the rest of their lives. We look forward to having our students participate in the program."
Yawarra Community School supports the education of over 35 students in years K-12 with a wide range of additional needs.
At Yawarra, the staff make a difference for students by maximising their learning potential through a range of learning environments.
Woolworth magazine Fresh Idea is also stocked in the 'shop' to help students learn how to cook, learn about healthy eating and what ingredients go in their food.
This is all in hopes of giving students experience that could potentially lead to work placement, and eventually a job.
Sarah Corey, General Manager of Enterprise Operations and Mini Woolworths at Woolworths Group said they were really proud of the latest mini Woolworths to support the Yawarra Community School and the incredible work they are already doing each day for students.
"The skills students will learn in their new mini Woolworths supermarkets will equip them with the confidence and knowledge of retail operations in an exciting way, from the perspective of both a customer and a team member," she said.
"It's a great example of how together we can create better experiences for a better tomorrow."
Ms Corey said Woolworths believed in supporting the local community and giving students at Yawarra opportunities to learn and grow and gain independence for life in the future.
"We find the confidence and the independence is absolutely key, and seeing the growth in these students as they progress through the mini Woolies and their schooling and to have that joy and the confidence of real life experiences," she said.
Head of Industry - Retail, Fujitsu Australia, Clare Burden said Fujitsu was excited to partner with Woolworths on the mini Woolworths store initiative.
"We are incredibly proud of the impact our technology and support is making on young lives as well as their parents and educators," she said.
In May, Woolworths and Fujitsu announced an expansion of the program with new sites to be rolled out in every state and territory through to June 2023.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
