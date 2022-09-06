Daily Liberal
Good News

Mini Woolies store opens at Yawarra Community School in Dubbo

By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
Students at Yawarra Community School are set to experience a new hands-on learning experience as Woolworths opens their 21st mini Woolworths supermarket within the school, supporting the education of students with additional needs.

