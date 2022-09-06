Getting to know your pharmacists can make a world of difference for anyone who can't get to their doctor in a timely manner.
Delroy Pharmacist Sally Sheehan said people who are waiting for doctor's appointments but need it urgently have an alternative - go to their nearest pharmacist.
"Different health issues can crop on weekends when women need immediate access. In Dubbo, there are so many doctors' surgeries that have their books closed [due to GP shortage] and some health issues can't wait.
"We [pharmacists] are such a good option and we are accessible even on weekends... we've proven ourselves helping with immunisation of families with children so we have assisted the health system so well being accessible to people."
Ms Sheehan has been a local pharmacist at Delroy's Terry White Chemmart for over three decades and has watched toddlers she has immunised grow to become parents and bring their own children for immunisation at the pharmacy.
Ms Sheehan spoke to the Daily Liberal during Women's Health Week and as a member of the Pharmacy Guild, which is urging women not to put off seeing their doctors concerning facets of their health.
According to the guild, a 2020 survey by the Jean Hailes for Women's Health has found that 31.7 percent of Australian women ages 25 to 44 have missed out on seeing their doctors for regular checkups on their general health for lack of time.
Pharmacists in Australia have broadened their scope of practice within the health system and in coordination with doctors.
"We can fill the gaps, particularly in communities where there is a shortage of GPs," Ms Sheehan said.
"Being able to walk into a pharmacy can make a world of difference for a woman seeking to meet their health needs. The help is there where she needs it and when she needs it," Ms Sheehan said.
Just like doctors' surgeries', Ms Sheehan said, most pharmacists have private consultation rooms where people can discuss health issues such as urinary tract infections, thrush, and other sexual health concerns, contraception, menopause, pregnancy, breastfeeding, or skin rashes.
Ms Sheehan said UTI is most common in women and it is among a list of health issues that need to be treated within the first 24 hours.
"Even with simple matters like thrush treatments with young girls or skin rashes on older women, we have consult rooms you can discuss those very personal issues in privacy.
"UTI is one of those critical issues and women must not wait for a week to get to their GPs.
"Younger girls who may have not dealt with some of these health matters before and it can be quite embarrassing for them, they can go to a pharmacist they trust and feel comfortable to discuss those matters."
New mothers, particularly those without nearest family support, can also see their local pharmacist who can help with tips on breastfeeding, nappy rash on their babies, teething, and check for ear infections.
"We can certainly discuss their options if they have not seen their GPs at the beginning and refer them to a GP after the consultation with us," Ms Sheehan said.
"They can come and talk to us and we can send them in the right direction."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
