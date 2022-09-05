OLIVIA Frisby laughs when she says she was born into the harness racing industry, but it's clear listening to the teenager talk about her chosen sport that is very much in the blood.
So on Friday night at Dubbo when she experience a career first - driving a winning double - it was a moment Frisby relished.
"That was my first double, it was a big thrill, it was very good," Frisby said.
"It will be two years at the end of October that I first started. I got into it mostly because of my Dad, but all my family are Turnbulls and Frisbys, so I was just sort of born into it.
"I love Bathurst, but I probably love the smaller tracks more only because when you are driving horses that aren't as good as others, it's a lot easier at tracks like Dubbo and Parkes on them."
The daughter of trainer Nigel Frisby and a graduate of mini trotting, Olivia is currently in her third season of driving.
She placed second in the first drive of her career aboard $34 outsider Amazing Trev in October 2020, and month later Frisby drove her first winner.
She did it in style as Four For The Road won by 18 metres at Parkes.
The Dubbo meeting highlighted Frisby's skill in the gig as she not only got a favourite home, but sprung a surprise with an outsider.
The first leg of the double was with her father's gelding Reason To Party.
The four-year-old, who was the $1.55 favourite, began well from barrier three so Frisby was able to cross and take the lead.
There she stayed, guiding Reason To Party to a 7.7m win.
"Me and Dad train together, so I'm always doing the driving and track work at home, so I do a lot of the work with him," Frisby said.
"We were pretty confident in him, we thought if he got to the front with ease he'd be pretty hard to beat and he got away with a slow sectional too, which made it even easier."
Frisby's second winner came in a three-year-old colts and geldings heat of the prestigious NSW Breeders Challenge series.
She saluted with the Bernie Hewitt trained Shoulda Passed, a $17 outsider.
"We really didn't go in there with any confidence at all, we were literally expecting him to run last. He just had to be in the heat to be eligible for another race," Frisby said.
"But the race just panned out fine and he ran along and he's very one-paced, so it just worked out perfect for him.
"The horses he was racing were all nice horses, so we weren't expecting anything to happen, I wasn't even expecting to run top three.
"Like he'd been going good, but in that sort of race with those class of horses was always going to be hard."
The double took Frisby's tally of career wins to 19.
There was also joy for a number of hometown hopes at the Dubbo track on Friday.
Trainer John Lew won the opening night of the event, with Mat Rue driving Candi ($3.10 favourite) to a c comfortable 6.2m win.
It was Barry Lew's turn to cheer soon after as Great Presence ($3.60 favourite) scored a first win in eight starts when Justin Reynolds drove the Kiwi gelding to a narrow victory in the Ross Gavin Memorial (2120m).
Trainer-driver Garry Edwards got in on the act later in the night, guiding Eagle Art ($8) to a win in the Proposed AGM 27 October 2022 Ladyship Pace (1720m).
