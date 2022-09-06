Dubbo Regional Council set to make changes after receiving ICAC recommendations

Dubbo Regional Council is undertaking a review of the existing councillor and staff interaction policy after receiving the recommendations and findings from ICAC's Operation Witney.
Any related and proposed improvements to the councillor and staff interaction policy will be considered at the ordinary council meeting in October, 2022.
DRC received correspondence from the Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) regarding the findings of Operation Witney earlier this year in July.
The report stated that "This investigation by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption ("the Commission") was concerned with whether, between March 2011 and February 2018, the state member for Drummoyne, Anthony (John) Sidoti MP, improperly influenced, or attempted to improperly influence, any person or persons, and in particular the Liberal councillors on the City of Canada Bay Council (CCBC), to dishonestly or partially exercise any of their public official functions..."
Whilst the matters investigated related to the City of Canada Bay (CBCC), there are recommendations and findings that Dubbo Regional Council will be looking into.
"We are undertaking a review of related policies and processes as part of its commitment to continuous improvement and to meet its obligation to prevent the opportunity for corrupt practices," DRC Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said.
The ICAC report stated that "CCBC adopts a policy regulating interactions between councillors and staff. The policy should cover councillor representations to staff arising from lobbying activities and the attendance of councillors at proponent meetings with staff."
Mr Wood said while DRC has an adopted councillor and staff interaction policy it will be reviewed to ensure the ICAC recommendation regarding lobbying is addressed adequately and clearly.
The recommendations in "Part 2: The Integrity of Council decision-making" will be incorporated into relevant policies and practices of council.
These include but are not limited to the following:
According to Mr Wood DRC councillors, as part of the on-boarding process post-election, have had significant conflict of interest training.
"There are programmed refreshers for later in the Council term and as updates to relevant Codes are issued by the Office of Local Government - Department of Planning and Environment," he said.
Mr Wood said council does hold councillor workshops and they are typically one of two types. The first type of workshop are those tailored to creating understanding and the second type of workshop would be a consultation session on a matter where staff and consultants are presenting information and Councillors are able to provide their views and insights as part of a broader consultation body of work.
Council has planning training programmed for delivery to councillors, according to Mr Wood.
"In considering the recommendations of the ICAC, staff will also undertake to identify more flexible delivery methods that ensure all councillors are able to access the training on planning in recognition of the differing demands on their available time," he said.
Given the findings of the ICAC, the existing policy will be reviewed and any changes required to address the ICAC recommendations will be put forward for council's consideration at the October 2022 Ordinary meeting.
