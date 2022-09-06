Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Regional Council set to make changes after receiving ICAC recommendations

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:23am, first published September 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood is undertaking a review of the existing councillor and staff interaction policy in regards to the recommendations and findings of ICACs Operation Witney. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo Regional Council is undertaking a review of the existing councillor and staff interaction policy after receiving the recommendations and findings from ICAC's Operation Witney.

