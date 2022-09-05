A slow-starting Dubbo Bulls side has been knocked out of the Western Premier League after being defeated by Barnestoneworth United 1-0 on Saturday.
After finishing the regular season in fifth place, Bulls hit the road and travelled to Orange to take on Barnies for a chance to keep their title hopes alive.
But a goal to Kenny McCall gave Barnies the win and advanced them into the second week of finals, knocking out Bulls in the process.
Bulls coach Scott Fox knows his side was outplayed on Saturday but is confident they weren't at their best.
"That's season over so it's obviously hard to take for the boys but we could've had higher expectations," he said.
"I think we could've went on further, it wasn't the best game on our behalf.
"Credit to Barnies, without taking anything away from them we could've been better and it was partly our fault mixed with the fact they were too good for us."
Bulls had an up-and-down season at times during 2022, after starting the season slowly before pushing up the ladder during the middle of the year.
Fox believes Saturday's match wasn't an accurate representation of how their best football was played this season.
"We started extremely slow, simple things like passes didn't hit the mark and we struggled to keep possession," he said.
"We let balls bounce over our heads, just stuff that kept putting us on the back foot.
"Again I don't want to take anything from Barnies because they were clearly the better side but couple our slow start and them playing the best they could be one-way traffic for most of the game."
Bulls were lucky enough to have locked in a finals spot with a few rounds remaining in the regular season and Fox said they may have approached those games differently were they given a second chance.
"We sort of started preparing for finals a few weeks ago and I was just trying to address it a few weeks ago," he said.
"I thought there was a bit of a danger of us coming into finals and taking our time to click.
"We tried to address it and start preparing but with the benefit of hindsight, it may have been the wrong thing to do.
"It's some food for thought next year, some things didn't work so it's back to the drawing board."
On paper finishing, fifth may look ordinary but for Fox, he knows just how well his side did to make the finals in arguably the strongest WPL finals in years.
"We got bailed out in the first week of finals plus finished fifth so when you look at it like that it's not where we want to be," he said.
"But we were running three or four points off second place, it's an extremely close comp and probably the best one we've played in before.
"There are lots of things to learn coaching-wise, we took too long to get settled on our squad, formation and how we wanted to play.
"For next year we will try and get into the groove a bit earlier."
With their season now done and dusted, with only four teams remaining in the competition and Fox found it tough to select the team he thinks will win the title but finally settled on a winner.
"I'll back Barnies, I'll get on the train there," he said.
"It's going to be close either way but I'll back them to go all the way."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
