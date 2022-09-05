Daily Liberal

Dubbo Bulls lost their Western Premier League semi-final 1-0 to Barnestoneworth United

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
Kane Settree and Dubbo Bulls were knocked out of the Western Premier League by Barnestoneworth United on Saturday. Picture by Jude Keogh

A slow-starting Dubbo Bulls side has been knocked out of the Western Premier League after being defeated by Barnestoneworth United 1-0 on Saturday.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

