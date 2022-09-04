We may have seen the last of several Dubbo CYMS stars after the side's loss to Forbes Magpies on Sunday.
CYMS were outplayed by Forbes at Apex Oval on the weekend with the Magpies finishing 26-16 victors in the Peter McDonald Premiership final.
For young stars, Fletcher Haycock and Riley Wake, Sunday's game will likely be their last for CYMS as the pair will move down to Sydney to further their football careers.
On the other end of the scale, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend believes his side could lose one or two more players as well.
"We will probably lose a couple, I don't know what the plans are," he said.
"We've a couple of kids who will go away to Sydney so we will lose a couple there.
"Hopefully we can keep most of the boys but."
With Haycock and Wake developing into players with key roles in Townsend's side, the new crop of youngsters will have big shoes to fill but have already been fortunate enough to play first grade in 2022.
Haycock's brother Sullivan along with Cooper Ferrari are just two players who come to mind when thinking of who could play in CYMS' first-grade side in 2023 while Tom Stimpson, Jack Allen and Jaymn Cleary will also be in the conversation.
Losing young players to Sydney is something Dubbo CYMS are quite familiar with after Kaide Ellis, Matt Burton and Isaah Yeo are just three of the club's recent stars who made the journey to the big smoke.
While there is no doubt the Fishies will be hurting after Sunday's match, the future looks bright for them with halfback Jordi Madden to benefit from a full year in first grade as will Mitch Cleary.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
