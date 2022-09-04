London Yeomans, an 11-year-old ballerina from Dubbo is shooting for the stars when it comes to elite classical dancing.
London was three when her parents enrolled her into her first ballet class on Hamilton Island.
Advertisement
After the Yeomans moved to Dubbo, London began learning dance at the Orana Dance Centre. She also attends private lessons with a classical coach in Mudgee as well as zoom classes at the Prima Youth Classical Academy in Queensland.
Altogether, she has been training and attending classes for 21 hours every week. Outside of formal preparations, she also spends hours on strength exercises and conditioning at home.
READ ALSO:
"When I dance I feel free, as if I was born to dance," London said. "I feel that I am my true self when I dance."
Her favourite part about ballet is the French terminology.
The young danseuse was declared runner up at Royal Academy of Dance Halliday Awards 2022 in Sydney. London's achievement impressed The Conlan College, and she was invited to audition for their elite scholars program. The prestigious ballet school hosts dancers from all over the country who learn from some of the world's best teachers.
After a rigorous auditioning process, London was offered one of two positions in their program.
"I feel very honoured," she said.
As part of Conlan College, London had attended the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) on August 31 and September 1, where she received an 'outstanding achievement' award in her age section.
The YAGP is known as the world's largest non-profit international student ballet competition and scholarship program. Here, dancers from countries including New Zealand, USA, Switzerland, Austria, Singapore, and Berlin, have a chance to win scholarships at pre-eminent schools.
The event ended with three European schools offering her scholarship opportunities for next year.
"She has talent, poise and tremendous work ethic for a young dancer," Sussans Anderssen, director of The Conlan College, said.
London also auditioned for NSW Youth Ballet Company's production of Coppelia. She was selected as a dancer and will be performing on stage next year.
Proud parents Sal and Murray Yeomans are extremely happy for their daughter not only as a dancer, but also of her determination and passion.
Advertisement
"The travel commitments and time away from home are huge... but as a family, we make it happen," Sal Yeomans said.
The Yeomans are considering relocating in the future to help their daughter pursue her ambitions.
London's dream is to complete her studies at the Royal Academy of Dance and perform at the Royal Ballet School in London and Munich.
"When I finish my professional dance career I would love to teach ballet in a remote place where all children can experience the joy of dance," she said.
Have you signed up for more local and regional news?
The Daily Liberal offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more. Keep up-to-date with all the local and regional news and support local journalism by subscribing.
Advertisement
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.