COULTON'S CATCH-UP: Apply now for community drought grants

It's hard to imagine another drought while it's so wet and green at the moment, but we know drier times are just around the corner. That's why it's so important for our regional communities to start preparing for the next drought now.
There's currently grants of up to $500,000 available for projects that build drought resilience in regions across the Parkes electorate, under the Future Drought Fund's Community Impact Program.
These grants will help rural communities adapt to drier seasons by strengthening their networks and capabilities. Funding could be used for a range of community-led projects including networking events, training and development, capability building and small infrastructure upgrades.
I encourage eligible not-for-profit organisations in the Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Central Darling, Cobar, Coonamble, Dubbo, Gilgandra, Gunnedah, Gwydir, Lachlan, Narrabri, Narromine, Walgett, Warren and Warrumbungle Local Government Areas, as well as Unincorporated NSW, to apply now. Expressions of interest are open until 5pm Monday 26 September. To learn more and submit an EOI, visit www.frrr.org.au/impact-program.
Saturday was National Flag Day, marking 121 years since the Australian flag was first officially flown at the Royal Exhibition Park in Melbourne - the ceremonial opening site of the first Parliament of Australia.
In 1901, following Australia's Federation, an international flag competition was staged, receiving more than 32,000 entrants. On 3 September 1901, Australia's First Prime Minister Sir Edmund Barton announced five joint winners of the competition and the key elements of their designs were used to develop the Australian National Flag.
Our national flag is a symbol of great importance and unites us all in pride for our country.
In saying that, it was an honour to present the North West NSW National Servicemen's Association Moree branch with an Australian flag during the Nashos' 70th anniversary reunion held in Moree recently. That particular flag was hung at the entrance to the House of Representatives Chamber in October 2020 when Tony Smith was still the Speaker.
Two new flags are flown outside the Chamber each sitting day and as part of the Chamber Flag Program, Members of Parliament are entitled to receive one of these flags each year to present to constituents or organisations, with a certificate signed by the Speaker. I thought it fitting that the Nashos received a Chamber Flag which I'm sure they will be able to put to good use.
I'd like to congratulate Gunnedah South Public School student Quinn Eyre and the Emu Class from GS Kidd Memorial School in Gunnedah for their success at the 2022 Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards last week.
Nine-year-old Quinn won the Kurrumbede Award (Primary) for her thoughtful poem Oh, Beautiful Garden, while the Emu Class came runner-up in the Learning Assistance Secondary category for their fun poem Dhinawan. Both poems were very well written and deserving of these awards. Quinn and the Emu Class should be very proud of this honour.
I'm pleased I was able to attend the annual poetry awards in Gunnedah to hear all the award-winning poems in person. The talent of our young poets is truly inspiring, and I'm proud the Australian Government funds these awards. Well done to every student from the Parkes electorate who took part in this year's competition, for having the courage to express themselves through poetry.
It was great to catch up with members of the Dunedoo Coolah Landcare Group in Dunedoo recently to hear all about their plans for a big commemorative tree planting event which is set to take place as part of Dunedoo's bicentenary celebration in October thanks to an $11,400 Commonwealth Government grant.
The funding has been provided under the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee program and will be used to transplant three mature Kurrajong trees to O.L. Milling Park, as well as for the planting of 100 additional trees along the river. The three trees will each represent the theme of the bicentenary celebration - Recognition, Reconciliation and Renewal, acknowledging Dunedoo's history of Indigenous heritage and European settlement and symbolising growth and a positive future.
This project is a fantastic way to honour The Queen's legacy of tree-planting during her 70-year reign.
