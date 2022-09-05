Daily Liberal
Opinion

COULTON'S CATCH-UP: Apply now for community drought grants

By Mark Coulton
September 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton raising the Australian flag outside his Dubbo electorate office to mark National Flag Day. Picture supplied

Apply now for community drought grants

It's hard to imagine another drought while it's so wet and green at the moment, but we know drier times are just around the corner. That's why it's so important for our regional communities to start preparing for the next drought now.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.