A THREE year wait comes to an end this Sunday for the St Pat's league tag side when they get a rematch with Dubbo CYMS in a Western Challenge.
The challenge brings together the Group 10 and Group 11 premiers for one last game, to decide who gets the bragging rights across the region's two major competitions, and this edition will be a repeat of the 2019 lineup.
One thing that Pat's will be hoping doesn't repeat in the result from that day.
On that occasion the Fishies handed Pat's a rare defeat - something they wouldn't experience in Group 10 for nearly three more years - in a 24-10 result.
Pat's return once again to Dubbo for the game this Sunday, where they will be down on firepower compared to the team that took out the Group 10 grand final over Orange CYMS.
Saints captain Mish Somers said that the team on hand are still keen to try and flip the script on a CYMS side who will go into the challenge as favourites.
"It's a good chance to have another run around," she said.
"It is a bit hard playing a grand final to try and get motivated to play again this weekend, but we've got enough girls together and hopefully we'll give a good showing in Dubbo.
"We're probably down a couple of girls this week ... but we've got 13 ready. It's great to have Karah Logan pulling on the boots to give us a hand on Sunday.
"She hasn't played in a couple of years but her head is fantastic on the field so I'm looking forward to seeing her out there."
Pat's qualified for the challenge by beating Orange CYMS 34-10 in the Group 10 grand final while Dubbo CYMS accounted for Dubbo Macquarie 16-6 in the Group 11 decider.
Somers' team had their 59-game win streak in Group 10 ended by Orange CYMS in the major semi-final but they were able to hit back in a big way with a polished grand final performance.
The Saints know they'll need more of the same against a Dubbo CYMS lineup packed end to end with talent.
"They're a pretty dominant side. They went through their competition undefeated and they've got some quality players there," she said.
"Australian country representative Madi Crowe is always very dangerous and there's a lot of pace across the field.
"They beat us last time we played them but hopefully this time we go in on a more even playing field. It should be a great game of tag.
"I think there will be plenty of names still in that side from 2019, and they'll be consistent across the field. We have to be the same if we're any chance of beating them."
Crowe scored a double for Dubbo in the 2019 challenge, where she was named player of the match, and also scored in CYMS' recent grand final victory.
Kick-off at Apex Oval is 10.30am.
