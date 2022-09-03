Some Orana Heights Public School dad's will be waking up to amazing presents on Father's Day, after the P&C Association held a mega raffle with some incredible prizes on offer.
The P&C Association worked together with 59 local businesses who donated more than $9000 worth of prizes for the school's raffle.
Tickets were sold over a three week period with an estimated 5000 tickets being sold by the school community.
The P&C raised $9255 from the raffle, with the money going towards OHPS student resources and programs.
Vice president of the OHPS P&C Association Kate Masoch said it was an "amazing" result.
"We are so grateful for the support from the community and can't wait to put these funds back into resources for the students at Orana Heights Public School," she said.
Fundraising co-ordinator of the OHPS P&C Association Lisa Carey said they were grateful to the local businesses who donated prizes and were supportive of the Father's Day Raffle.
"The prizes on offer were absolutely incredible and we were blown away by the generosity of the Dubbo Community," she said.
"It was such a pleasure seeing the school and the community work together for the benefit of all students at Orana Heights.
"We were thrilled to raise over $9000 and are excited to work with the staff and students to come up with a plan for what to put this money towards."
Orana Heights Public School principal Annie Munroe said the generosity from local Dubbo businesses was overwhelming.
"It is one thing to have fabulous P&C members who donate the time and lots of community members buying tickets, but it can only be a mega raffle with the support of many," she said.
The mega raffle was drawn by the four student representative council members, with the winner receiving a Lexus vehicle from Dubbo City Toyota for a weekend of their choice (pick up Friday return Monday) and a $50 Fuel Card from Inland Petroleum.
The second major prize was a pressure washer from Regional Auto Supplies while the third prize was a Father's Day Photography Mini Session consisting of 20 minutes, 20 images and an online gallery by Alicia May Photography.
Amber who won the Pressure Washer valued at $600, stated she was going to personally contact the business owners to thank them for their generosity.
Other prizes included a three month unlimited men's hair cut and/or beard trim or style from Too Tapered Barbershop, a family season pass at Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre, a Little Big Dairy Hamper, $300 Orana Mall store gift cards, 4x ATC Member's Reserve Race Day Passes, Family Zoo Adventure Packs and more.
The sellers prize which was a mystery prize worth $300 from JB Hi-Fi will be drawn at the Book Week Parade on Wednesday, September 7.
For each raffle ticket book sold by a student at OHPS, they received a ticket in the Sellers Prize Draw.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
