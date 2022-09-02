Dubbo Bulls are no strangers to winning the Western Premier League but they'll have to do it the hard way in 2022.
Scott Fox's men face a tough task in week one of the finals when they travel to Orange's Jack Brabham Park to take on Barnestoneworth United.
The elimination final between the sides will be one of two matches to take place this weekend as just six teams remain in the hunt for the title.
Having played 20 rounds this season, Fox admitted his side was ready for the finals a few weeks ago.
"It's been a long season but we finally got here," he said.
"It's got that kind of a feeling to it, we are really keen to go."
Over the course of the season, Bulls have been solid but only managed to finish fifth after the regular season.
Fox believes his side won't lack motivation this weekend when they play to keep their season alive.
"It sort of had that feeling over the last fortnight where we had four games in 10 days," he said.
"We had lots of niggling injuries and now it's do or die.
"We don't have to worry about trying to motivate the boys, the semi-finals and big crowds will do that for us."
Bulls' experienced stars such as Kobe Rapley, James Leonard and Hayden Williams have been around for years but Fox thinks the veteran presence his side possesses will be matched by the other teams left in the competition.
"We do but I think Barnestoneworth do as well, so that sort of negates each other," he said.
"With this Western Premier League it is the longest comp it's ever been, it's the strongest comp it's ever been and there is a new finals format.
"Whilst we have experience we will have four away games to try and win it so experience only counts for so much.
"The hard thing for us is trying to get the boys focused."
The two sides battled it out last week in a match which resulted in a 2-all draw and Fox is confident both sides know exactly what to expect from each other this weekend.
"We got to have a good look at them last week and they got a look at us," he said.
"So I think that gave both sides a look at how we will approach the game.
"I know last week their midfield dominated most of the proceeds so we will need Kobe (Rapley), Kane (Settree) and Dominic (Ambler) to step up and try to win that battle.
"We will be looking to those three for a big one but there are a few niggling injuries.
"We will see how they go, we are boosted with the first-grade boys being available this week as well."
Play will begin at 3pm.
