Daily Liberal

Bathurst Bulldogs are hoping they can defeat Dubbo Roolettes in the Ferguson Cup grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:36am
The Bathurst Bulldogs women will face the Dubbo Roolettes in Saturday's Ferguson Cup grand final. Picture by Tim Hulme

DUBBO Roolettes are undefeated and hot favourites, Bathurst Bulldogs are the defending premiers and the outsiders - it's a grand final scenario we've seen before.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

