DUBBO Roolettes are undefeated and hot favourites, Bathurst Bulldogs are the defending premiers and the outsiders - it's a grand final scenario we've seen before.
Just as played out in season 2020 when the Bulldogs handed Dubbo its only loss of the Ferguson Cup season on grand final day, that's what Bathurst is aiming to do again.
But Bathurst Bulldogs coach Jordan Bull knows making history repeat will be no easy task.
"Dubbo's been the team to beat all year, so the pressure is on them," he said.
"We just need a lot of things to go our way. If we have our 15 girls on the paddock all play the best football they can play, I'm pretty confident we can win.
"They've got some quality players and so do we, so it should be a cracking game."
Bull took over as the coach of the Bulldogs women after they sprung the 17-12 grand final boil over against Dubbo two years ago.
His first season at the helm resulted in a premiership, but it did not come via a win on grand final day.
Bulldogs were declared champions given they sat on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season, a COVID-19 lockdown of regional NSW seeing play abandoned at that point.
It means Bull, like his playing unit, is excited for Saturday's decider at Ashwood Park.
"We missed out on playing finals last year, just before finals kicked off COVID arrived which was a bit of a shame, so it's definitely good to go into a grand final this year," he said.
"It's a home grand final for us, so hopefully we get a good crowd down here to cheer us on."
Bulldogs and the Roolettes have done battle four times already this season.
Their round two match was an 8-all draw, but since then the Roolettes have had bragging rights.
They won their other two regular season clashes 22-5 and 14-10, then beat Bulldogs 19-3 in the major semi-final.
Though Bulldogs had to come through a preliminary final to earn another crack at Dubbo - they beat Forbes 23-0 - Bull still backs his side to spring an upset.
In order to do it the coach says Bulldogs must capitalise when creating attacking chances. It's something they've struggled to do against the Roolettes.
"The last two times we've played them they've definitely been tight games. They're a quality side and they've made the most out of their opportunities, we haven't," Bull said.
"But I mean if we take those opportunities this weekend and get points out of them, we can win.
"I think the last time we played them two weeks ago in Cowra, especially in the first half, our forwards were outstanding. The way they played, we need to take that into this weekend, they made metres every time we got the ball.
"If we can put on the pressure who knows? Hopefully we can get a some early points, put the pressure on them and go from there. Fingers crossed we can all put it together."
Saturday's grand final will kick off at 11am at Ashwood Park.
