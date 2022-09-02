'A father figure to all': Lightning Ridge local named Community Sports Dad of the Year

Lightning Ridge local Bradley Benjamin has been named Australia's Community Sports Dad of the Year for his contribution to the remote mining community's junior rugby club.
The Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year award, now in its ninth year, acknowledges the contributions and positive impact that Australian dads have made to their community both on and off the sporting field.
Advertisement
"Living in a rural and remote community, you realise the importance of community sport and the huge role it plays in everyone's lives," said Mr Benjamin.
"Sport is an outlet for not only our kids to stay healthy and active but for our families - especially during recent times with our community suffering the effects of COVID and flooding on the back of years of drought.
"The social aspect sport brings to communities is invaluable - together we are supporting each other during footy season and making lifelong friendships and overcoming challenges."
The father of three who volunteers as Vice President of the Lightning Ridge NRL club and an Under 12's coach said he was honoured to receive the award but he does the work he does "for the love of it."
In his early years, Mr Benjamin played for the Leichhardt Wanderers Football Club in Sydney. Now his sons Blake 13, Riley 11 and seven-year-old Levi all love football as much as he does.
"To be able to enjoy something with my own kids and watch them grow, develop skills both on and off the field and make friends is what motivated me initially," he said.
"Now to see all the kids benefiting from sport in the same way is what keeps me going. It really does take a village to raise kids these days and I'm happy to provide a safe and fun environment."
According to the locals who nominated him, Mr Benjamin has played a major part in keeping rugby league thriving at grassroots level in the remote town since moving there from Sydney 12 years ago.
As well as coaching the kids twice a week, Mr Benjamin spends hours in the car helping the kids - some of whom live up to 250 kilometres away - get to training and to away games.
"Last school holidays Brad went away to a footy carnival in Miles Queensland. He and his family took kids to the week-long carnival just because they wouldn't have been able to go otherwise," said Chantelle King, one of the many locals who nominated Mr Benjamin for the award.
"That wasn't all ... he drove the kids back home to Lightning Ridge and then picked up other kids and drove them to Cunnamulla in Queensland so they could participate in another weeklong carnival. He really is a father figure to all our kids when he isn't being a big kid himself!"
Mr Benjamin said he would use the $5,000 Rebel Sports Voucher he won as this year's winner to buy sporting equipment for the Lightning Ridge JRL Club.
"Thank you to everyone who nominated me. I am truly blessed to have such a great family and be a part of an awesome community," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.