Daily Liberal

'A father figure to all': Lightning Ridge local named Community Sports Dad of the Year

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightning Ridge dad Bradley Benjamin was the winner of this year's Community Sports Dad of the Year award. Picture supplied

Lightning Ridge local Bradley Benjamin has been named Australia's Community Sports Dad of the Year for his contribution to the remote mining community's junior rugby club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.