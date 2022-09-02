More than 400km away from Sydney, Dubbo Regional Council is hoping to rival Vivid this year when they present the DREAM Festival of Light.
After receiving funds from the state government, the council will be able to provide seven events in support of or leading up to the DREAM Festival in Dubbo and Wellington.
One of the new events will be Sky Castle by ENESS, the new exhibition will provide an interactive sound and light installation across five inflatable arches which will first be placed at the Old Dubbo Gaol Heritage Plaza.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is confident the $287,582 in funding the council has received will help enhance what the DREAM Festival already has to offer.
"This sort of exhibition and process here in Dubbo will bring people out of their homes and into the community," he said.
"It will be a constantly changing exhibition and something we haven't seen before.
"The whole Sky Castle concept ties in with the lantern parade, so you've got the music and other things changing constantly."
The giant inflatable arches will eventually move to Victoria Park along with the rest of the DREAM exhibition and Cr Dickerson believes it will be Dubbo's answer to an already well-known event.
"It's better than Dubbo's VIVID, it's our own Sky Castle here," he said.
"The great part about Dubbo is that you've still got so many things you don't see necessarily across other parts of the nation, you also have to go to other parts of the world.
"Things like the Archibald exhibition and stuff like this really shows you can live here as well be part of an international scene."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the funding came from the NSW Government's $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW- Community Events Program.
"This is a fund which goes right across NSW but I've been really encouraging Dubbo Regional Council to get involved," he said.
"They've got a really great events staff that looks at all sorts of opportunities.
"We've got everything like art, music, culture and sport.
"This is a part of what we can offer people to really get them out and about again.
"This is about reconnecting communities again."
With Sky Castle being the main attraction at this year's DREAM Festival, Mr Saunders said Shoyoen Gardens' 20th Anniversary will also receive a financial boost from the fund.
"I think Sky Castle is unique, it's been a worldwide phenomenon and we are getting our own version here which will really bring to life this particular heritage plaza,"
"People have been looking at it for a little while and probably wondering what will happen.
"Eventually this will be a unique part of Dubbo's CBD, in the meantime, it can be used in these amazing exhibitions."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
