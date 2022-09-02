'I was looking for a new challenge': Corrective Services NSW launches massive recruitment drive

Are you a baker, engineer, teacher, human resources professional or gardening aficionado? You might be suited for a career in corrective services.
Corrective Services NSW has launched its largest ever recruitment drive and is looking to hire people with a diverse range of skills and backgrounds to fill permanent roles at correctional centres in the Central West - including the Macquarie Correctional Centre and Wellington Correctional Centre.
"Corrective Services NSW's strength lies in bringing people from a variety of career backgrounds and life experiences together, to work towards our common goal of reducing reoffending and keeping the community safe," said Commissioner Kevin Corcoran.
"Corrections is challenging and will force people out of their comfort zone, but it's also an opportunity to establish a career in a stable, well-paid job while contributing positively to the lives of offenders and the community."
Robert New started working at the Macquarie Correctional Centre five years ago, having previously worked as a technical engineer on an offshore and gas rig. Now he's a First Class Correctional Officer and says the most rewarding part of his job is being able to help the inmates.
"I was looking for a new challenge; I had always thought the job looked exciting and rewarding, so after seeing the job advertisement I thought to myself 'Why not just go for it?', and I'm so glad I did," Mr New said.
"The most fulfilling part of my job is the interaction with inmates - you can see the change in their demeanour and attitudes over time, and I've had inmates thank me upon their release or when they transfer to a new centre for helping them over the years."
Before starting work in a corrections centre, successful recruits complete 10 weeks of paid primary training, which includes learning how to communicate with colleagues and inmates, hostage survival techniques, firearms safety and riot control.
This is followed by 12 months of on-the-job assessments to attain a Certificate III in Correctional Practice.
The Macquarie Correctional Centre is currently recruiting for Correctional Officers, a Community Corrections Manager and Trade Overseers to provide vocational training in the centre's bakery and grounds maintenance.
The Wellington Correctional Centre is recruiting for Correctional Officers.
Corrective Services NSW encourages people of diverse backgrounds - including women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, LGBTQIA+ people and culturally and linguistically diverse people - to apply for a role, saying "to support a broad range of people in custody, our workforce needs to be equally diverse."
Recruitment roadshows are being held in Dubbo, Bathurst and Lithgow for people interested in learning more about a career in corrections.
For more information visit jobs.dcj.nsw.gov.au or attend the careers night at the Starlight Room at Dubbo RSL on Tuesday, 6 September between 6pm-8pm.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
