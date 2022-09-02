Four years after winning the AFL Central West Women's title, the Dubbo Demons are back in the final game of the season.
The Demons will head to Bathurst on Saturday to face the defending premiers Bathurst Giants in a match which is expected to be as close as any meeting between the two sides this season.
The two grand final sides are no strangers to playing against each other in big games with the Demons defeating Bathurst in 2018 to win their most recent title.
One of the players in the victorious Demons side from 2018 was Emily Warner and the midfielder admitted she is eager to get out onto George Park 2 this weekend.
"We had a really good game last week against the Bushies and it was just a great team game, so I think that really got everybody up and about," she said.
"It's such an exciting week leading into the grand final, I hope everyone is as excited as I am."
The Giants won the 2019 premiership before 2020's season ended early due to COVID meaning a lot of the Demons players are yet to play in a final.
With a few returning members from the 2018 premiership, Warner knows there will still be a few nerves around before the game.
"We have got quite a new team from that game and obviously last year there were no finals because of COVID-19," she said.
"There will be quite a lot of girls who have never played in a grand final before, definitely the majority of the side.
"I think it was good last week to experience a final and learn how to cope with those extra few jitters."
The Demons and Giants have met five times this season, with a 3-2 scoreline in favour of the former but Warner knows grand finals come down to who pushes themselves the longest.
"The Giants are a very well-drilled team and they've played together a lot over the last few years," she said.
"They know what finals are all about but everyone gets nervous on grand final day so I think it will just come down to the one-percenters.
"It will be who can push themselves to run that little bit harder when they are tired or make the extra tackle, I think the little hard yards will be the thing that wins for us rather than the flashy stuff."
During the 2022 season, Demons coach Pete Martinoli has handed debuts to a number of players including several stars from the Dubbo Junior AFL Youth Girls team.
As one of the side's captains, Warner believes this group is as close as any she has been part of during her time at the club.
"It's an amazing team, we've got a group of girls from all different walks of life," she said.
"Everybody has sort of come together, there are a lot of new girls in the team and a few young ones who have come along to have a go.
"I think it would mean a lot to them and at the same time I think there are a lot of players who have been around for a long time that have done the hard yards."
Play will begin at 12:30pm.
