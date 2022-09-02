Czech this one off your bucket list: The ballet's coming to Dubbo

If seeing a prestigious European ballet was on your bucket list, now's the chance to Czech it off. In their first visit to Australia the Royal Czech Ballet will be making a stop in Dubbo.
"We're really happy to be here in Australia, this is our first time here. I've always dreamed of coming here. It's a wonderful country," said the group's Artistic Director, Andrey Scharaev.
"We put on good shows and people from small towns deserve to see beautiful shows like this without having to go to big cities. We're very happy to present our show to them."
The Czech Republic-based ballet company - made up of 32 elite dancers from Italy, Moldova and Ukraine - will bring Swan Lake to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, for two nights on the 13th and 14th of September.
As well as Dubbo, the ballet will be pirouetting onto stages in other regional towns across NSW including Albury, Griffith, Wagga Wagga, Port Macquarie and Bathurst.
As the first international ballet company to tour Australia since the COVID pandemic, Mr Scharaev said he is "delighted" that the Royal Czech Ballet have the opportunity to introduce some of Europe's most talented dancers to an Australian audience.
"It makes people united. In this difficult time for everyone, when there is a conflict in Ukraine, we want to bring good through our art," he said.
"We have an international company with dancers from different European countries, including Ukraine. The theatre is something that has always united people and always will do"
Swan Lake is set to the score of Russian composer Tchaikovsky and tells the story of Prince Siegfried, who on a hunting trip encounters a flock of swans and falls in love with the Swan Queen, Odette. She is under a spell where she is a swan by day and woman by night and it can only be broken by a man who will pledge his love forever.
The show is suitable for all ages and will play in Dubbo at 7:30pm on Tuesday the 13th and Wednesday the 14th of September. Tickets start at $65 for youth and $105 for adults and can be bought via the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre's website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
