Czech this one off your bucket list: The ballet's coming to Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
September 2 2022 - 1:00am
If seeing a prestigious European ballet was on your bucket list, now's the chance to Czech it off. In their first visit to Australia the Royal Czech Ballet will be making a stop in Dubbo.

