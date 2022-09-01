The planned closures of several coal-fired power stations in NSW have set the pace for full-swing renewable energy generation in the Central West-Orana region, where a zone has been established to supply one-third of the nation's electricity.
EnergyCo chief executive James Hay has confirmed Liddell Power Station is retiring next year, Eraring may close early in August 2025, Mt Piper is in 2040 to 2022, and Bayswater is set to close in 2032 pending further discussions with AGL shareholders.
EnergyCo is the agency implementing the state government's infrastructure plans such as the construction of transmission lines and renewable energy storage solutions to ensure the region's REZ is supplying three gigawatts of power for the national grid.
On Thursday, Mr Hay, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, and Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson formally opened EnergyCo's office at 155 Macquarie Street, Dubbo as the agency begins the bigger task of transitioning to producing clean energy from the region.
The REZ in the region is among the five REZ in NSW, including Southwest, New England, Illawarra and Hunter-Central Coast that will produce a combined 12 gigawatt of clean and cheap energy, Mr Hay said.
The five REZ will produce renewable electricity from solar panels, wind turbines and pumped hydro from Hydro 2.0 in the Snowy Mountains.
"The most important part is to create the impetus for us to carry on for the renewable energy zone market, the market has really grown to see that opportunities," Mr Hay told reporters.
"We are moving forward to the decarbonisation of the economy, as it is globally, as we move with existing power generators nearing the end of their life.
"The market [for renewable energy] has grown since the first zone was established, it is really important that NSW is able to produce clean and cheap energy, and what that means to the community."
The results of several community consultations between landowners within the identified zones in the region and EnergyCo and the state government, on one hand, Mr Hay said they were able "to have a fresh look" at where the best places for transmission lines could be built and to ventilate community concerns about the REZ.
The opening of EnergyCo office in Dubbo could only mean the wider community has a "starting point for consultations if people are still confused what the REZ is", Mr Saunders said.
"It is important people understand that there is no one-size-fits-all for everything we do, that's why the consultation is being done for a reason.
"We're meaningfully aware of opportunities and challenges the REZ will bring to our region, and they will help us work out solutions.
"REZ's are equivalent of modern-day power stations, combining renewable energy generation, transmission, storage, and system services to ensure the delivery of affordable and reliable energy to households, businesses, and industry."
Since the announcement of the NSW government's 20-year REZ roadmap, there are now 185 large-scale renewable energy projects totalling around 34,700 megawatts pumped into the national grid totaling a $49.5 billion investment, Mr Saunders said.
The five REZ will create an estimated 63,000 construction jobs boom in regions, including 2,800 ongoing roles mostly in regional NSW, Mr Saunders said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
