EnergyCo office opened in Dubbo to boost renewable energy output

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:07am, first published September 1 2022 - 7:00am
Ribbon-cutting at the opening of the EnergyCo office on 155 Macquarie Street, Dubbo on Thursday, 01 September 2022 with (from right) Aunty Margaret Walker, Mike Young, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson and EnergyCo chief executive James Hay.

The planned closures of several coal-fired power stations in NSW have set the pace for full-swing renewable energy generation in the Central West-Orana region, where a zone has been established to supply one-third of the nation's electricity.

