Animal lovers call on Dugald Saunders to support rehoming bill

Animal rights campaigners are calling on Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders to support a bill which would allow animals used for research to be rehomed, saying his support is "critical" for the bill to pass in the lower house.
"He is one of the people who is actively blocking the law. To have his support as Agriculture Minister would potentially change the course of this bill and the lives of the many animals used in research each year," Patrice Pandeleos told the Daily Liberal.
Today, members of the Animal Justice Party visited Minister Saunders' Talbragar Street office to present a petition of over 10,000 signatures in support of the Right to Release Bill along with a gift basket of treats and a letter from Ms Pandeleos, whose rescue dog Buddy the law is nicknamed for.
"I was on social media one night and I saw Buddy was going to be released from a research facility - when I read his story and saw his face I thought he deserved a good home and I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to give him a second chance," Ms Pandeleos said.
"Buddy was one of the first research animals to be released. I think most people would be absolutely shocked to hear that dogs and cats are still tested on, and most are euthanised."
Across NSW there are approximately 1,500 cats and dogs being used for experiment purposes.
Rather than being rehomed at the conclusion of research - healthy dogs and cats are often euthanised or held indefinitely inside labs. According to NSW Government figures, only 30 cats and dogs used in medical experimentation were rehomed in the past year.
The Bill would require research bodies to take "reasonable steps" to rehome animals used for testing after the research concludes or 3 years have passed. With cross party support from the Labor party, the Greens, One Nation, Independents and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party it passed in the NSW Upper House in June.
Emma Hurst, the Animal Justice Party MLC who introduced the bill in the Upper House, said the support of Minister Saunders is critical in the bill passing when it comes before the Lower House in September, and so far he has been unsupportive.
"I cannot fathom why the Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders would not support this legislation. Instead, he is condemning cats and dogs to a lifetime of suffering in medical experimentation labs," said
"The Animal Justice Party's Bill is very simple - it gives cats and dogs used in medical research the right to be released."
Ms Pandeleos said as Mr Saunders' local constituents, the people of Dubbo are in a unique position to get the bill passed. She said she encourages locals to get behind the campaign and call his office or write him a letter.
"The bill isn't saying animals can't be experimented on - just that if they've donated their bodies to science they deserve a second chance. It's common sense," she said.
"I think the people of Dubbo would be disappointed to hear their local member isn't supporting this worthy cause."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
