September 1 2022 - 5:30am
DUBBO

Dubbo Community NAIDOC Ball

Dubbo RSL Auditorium

Dress to impress to win Mr & Mrs NAIDOC on the night; take photos in the photo booth and enjoy entertainment by Millie Mills. Over $3000 worth of giveaways on the night with the NAIDOC Ball Award Winner announced. Saturday, September 3, 6pm. Tickets $60pp which includes entry, entertainment and a 3-course meal at eventbrite.com.au/e/dubbo-community-naidoc-ball-2022-tickets-342474148397.

