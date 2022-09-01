Dress to impress to win Mr & Mrs NAIDOC on the night; take photos in the photo booth and enjoy entertainment by Millie Mills. Over $3000 worth of giveaways on the night with the NAIDOC Ball Award Winner announced. Saturday, September 3, 6pm. Tickets $60pp which includes entry, entertainment and a 3-course meal at eventbrite.com.au/e/dubbo-community-naidoc-ball-2022-tickets-342474148397.
Charlie Bucket comes from a poor family and spends most of his time dreaming about the chocolate he can't afford. When Willy Wonka announces a contest in which five gold tickets are hidden in chocolate bars and whoever finds the tickets will be taken on a tour of Wonka's chocolate factory, Charlie takes up the challenge. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, 7pm, Friday, September 2, 7pm; Saturday 2pm and 6pm. Tickets $30 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/75984.
Celebrate dad barbecue, beers and laughs at Lazy River Estate. Bring your camp chair and picnic rug and settle in for an epic gourmet barecue lunch with live music by Duncan Ferguson. Our chefs will have all dad's favourites - slow cooked meat on the spit, smoked meat, wings, rolls, cold salads, and roasted corn on the cob. Or, bring your own barbecue, smoker, food, and gas, plus a footy and set up alongside our chefs for a grill off. Limited sites available. Sunday, September 4, 12pm-3pm. Tickets $55-$160 at 123tix.com.au/events/33558/dads-lazy-bbq
Every first and third Saturday of every month from 8am until noon. The market offers a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue: Dubbo RSL Club carpark.
Enjoy the unique sculptures; roam through brilliant paintings, sketches and delicate artworks displayed in the spacious rooms. Be sure to get there early to buy creative works from across NSW. See lively and engaging sculpture works made from metals, wood, fibre, plastics, recycled materials with no limit on the extraordinary ideas. Saturday, September 3, 10am-4pm.
Featuring Firestorm from Broken Hill NSW. With a love for heavy music and all things metal Firestorm have blended elements of traditional, thrash and power metal. Joined by Dubbo's own Extractor, once again bringing their melodic atmospheric thrash/grind metal to the Old Bank stage. Support the local scene. Tickets $10 pre-sale at 123tix.com.au/events/34807/lust-for-live-september-firestorm-extractor, $15 door. Friday, September 2, 7.30pm.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track this Saturday, September 3, from 4.30pm, there's another fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
This is a free event and patrons are encouraged to bring their own mats and chairs and enjoy the various cultural programs in the open air. A variety of delicious foods will be available to purchase in addition to various cultural interactions. The festival aims to promote cross cultural understanding by celebrating various cultures and integration among all communities and strengthening the social, cultural, and economic fabric of Dubbo as a leader. Victoria Park #2 Oval, Gipps Street, Dubbo. Saturday, September 3, 5pm-10pm.
Country artist Benn Gunn is helping raise money for 100 regional charities across Australia with his rocking tribute to Aussie "kulcha". On Saturday, September 3, 2pm, Gunn presents his Great Australian Charity Show at the Dubbo RSL Club. Money raised will go towards projects the Dubbo Rotary Club are currently working on in the local community.
Charlotte Brontë's gothic tale of a spirited orphan in search of love, family and a sense of belonging. Retold in a faithful yet fiercely original new stage adaptation from the renowned shake & stir theatre co. This stunning new production, featuring original music, written by multi ARIA Award winner Sarah McLeod, will set a fire blazing in your soul. Wednesday, September 7, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.Tickets Adult $56, Concession $48, Youth $26 at drtcc.com.au/season-program/jane-eyre.
Let dad enjoy this Father's Day a day early, with bangers, burgers and beers at the Brewery. There's live music from 2pm until 5pm by The Chalkies Jazz in our beer garden. Get in early and buy dad a Father's Day pack, or book him in for the special brewery tour & tastings experience on the Saturday, September 3.
Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment on the weekend. Friday 2 and Saturday 10 - Brad Haling; Saturday 3 and 24 - Irish McMillian; Friday 9, 16 and 30, Saturday 17 - Johnny Woods; Friday 23 - Matt Harris. From 8pm.
Live Music at The South Dubbo Tavern, 328 Fitzroy Street, 8pm. Friday 2 - Jo Hyndes; Saturday 3 - Johnny Wood; Sunday 4 and 18 - Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 24 and Friday 30 - Jo Hyndes.
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Sunday, September 18.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Sunday, September 18, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Mooney will be bringing his brand of "brutally honest" stand-up to the stage in his latest show Beauty, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, September 10, at 8pm. While this isn't the first run of the show - he's confident it'll be the best, as there's been ample opportunity to tighten his set so it's all killer no filler. "There's a different kind of vibe when I perform in the regions. The crowd is really up for it and aren't as judgey as the city," says the comedian. Tickets start at $50 and can be bought on the convention centre's website.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted. Make a booking at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays.
First Sunday of each month come along and enjoy an afternoon at the Royal Hotel Mandurama. Song, poem, stand-up comedy. You choose how to spend your 15 minute bit. Cosy up by the fire listening to performers hone their craft. Students and experienced performers are welcome. Sunday, September 5, 1pm-3pm, 12 Olive Street.
Enjoy the luxury of a private space for you and your friends on the weekend at Stockman's Ridge Wines, Lidster. You have your very own firepit to sit around while you enjoy the afternoon or evening with delicious wines. From noon until 8pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Friday, September 16. Book for up to 10 people ($50) BYO BBQ or order a grazing board ($35) to share between two or up to 20 ($285) at stockmansridge.com.au/products/book-a-bonfire-2.
Golden Gate Brass presents iconic Australian music. Cloudscapes is the pleasing combination of new ideas with lyrical brass playing. Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings is known to many, being one of the most poignant string orchestra pieces written in the modern era. Here it is perfectly adapted for brass quintet. Experience the playfulness of Warlock's Capriol Suite and the fiery Hollywood style of Anthony DiLorenzo's Firedance. Orange Regional Conservatorium, September 2, 6.30pm. Tickets $15-$30 at events.humanitix.com/golden-gate-brass/tickets.
A cycle tour through the Orange region, including Cowra and Canowindra, with stunning scenery, delicious produce and fascinating historical highlights on a wonderful nine-night tour. Bring your bike or hire an E-Bike with Central West Tours. Includes all accommodation, 9 Breakfasts, 8 Dinners, 8 Lunches, snacks, water and fruit on the trails. Transfers to/from each day's ride as required. Bike mechanical assistance (limited). Support and safety vehicles. Daily maps and directions. $3250 single. Book at centralwesttours.rezdy.com/486494/orange-regional-cycle-tour-8-days.
A fresh and exciting program filled with festival favourites and award-winning selections for one weekend only! Opening the Festival is acclaimed Australian artist and two-time Archibald winner Del Kathryn Barton's feature debut Blaze, which boldly combines live action, puppetry and animation. Starring Simon Baker, Yael Stone and Julia Savage, this hybrid film is an ode to female courage and a celebration of the power of imagination. Highlights of the festival program include We are still here, an unparalleled First Nations celebration, interweaving eight powerful stories by ten directors from Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Friday, September 2, 7pm-9pm; Saturday, September 3, 11.30am-8.30pm. Book at www.sff.org.au/tff/tickets/orange. Tickets $10-$14.50 or five film pass $55.
Come on down to the annual Cudal Show at the showground. Enjoy rides, show bags, stalls, food and entertainment in a great country atmosphere. There will be displays of locally grown produce and stock including the best that Cudal has to offer. Contact the Cudal A and P Society for more information on 0427 549 626 or cudalshow@gmail.com. Tickets $4-$10, or $20 family, 9am-11.59pm.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, Saturdays and Sundays, until September 25. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation.
What a great way to celebrate dad with a delicious three course roast luncheon in the elegant surroundings of historic Abercrombie House. The menu is: Hot Pumpkin Soup with herb croutons, sour cream and crusty breads; Highland Angus Roast Beef and Roast Pork with roast vegetables; Pears Poached in Claret or Handmade Pavlovas with fresh berries and cream; tea, coffee, chocolates; table wines are BYO. Sunday, September 4, 12.30pm-3.30pm. Bookings are essential - tickets are $65 pp and available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Ave, or call 6332 1444 or email abercrombiehouse@bigpond.com, or call Xanthe 0417 258 318.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
Come and join at Bathurst Harness Racing Club. The bistro and bar are open. We can supply great hearty meals and cold beverages. Wednesday, September 7, 5pm. For more details visit www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, September 4, 12pm- 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Book a spot in either event by calling the Bathurst Library on 6333 6281. Workshop - Friday, September 2, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Bathurst Heat - Saturday, September 3, 2.30pm-4.30pm. Do you want to speak your mind in front of a live audience? Find it, write it, speak it. Learn to wow the crowd with your words. Facilitated by Huda the Goddess, the exciting wordshop will help you find inspiration all around you. Then bring the fire to the poetry slam heat. Audience members can be chosen as a judge. Poets have two minutes to let it all out. Perform your original work; no props, no costumes, no music. The two highest-scoring poets will represent Bathurst in the NSW State Final.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend, which is the first Saturday of each month, 10am-4pm. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment at other times throughout the month. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Download map from the website bathurstartstrail.com and check out their Facebook page to stay updated.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is delighted to present artist-led tours of Linda Jackson: Romance of the Swag. Hear Linda Jackson respond to her artworks and talk about her life, travels and more in an intimate setting. Entry to this event is free, September 3, 11am - 12pm. Booking is essential on eventbrite.com.au/e/artist-talk-linda-jackson-in-conversation-with-virginia-handmer-tickets-393836173597.
Disenchanted is a witty, subversive, award-winning (Best Show Newcastle and Dubbo fringe festivals) one-woman tour de force, that transports you to a 1699 Parisian Salon featuring disgruntled fairy tale side characters, who ask: Why was the Wolf in Grandma's bed? Are the Ugly sisters' feet really that big? Did Sleeping Beauty consent? And what does this all have to do with the French Revolution? Saturday, September 3, 7pm. Tickets at www.keystone1889.com/ticket-event, $32-$38.
Join Melissa Jackson and Kerry-Ann Tape, First Nations family history specialists, for our workshop for mob, in collaboration with the History Council of New South Wales. In this session we will introduce you to the State Library's diverse family history collections and provide you with ways in which to trace your ancestors. Join us for a family history yarn on Thursday, September 8, 2pm-5pm, afternoon tea provided, at Bathurst Library and online. Melissa Jackson is a Bundjalung librarian. She specialises in language enquiries and material, cultural consultation and First Nations family history. Kerry-Ann Tape is Ngiyampaa and is a qualified Koori librarian. She specialises in First Nations family history, Tindale genealogies, collection enquiries, transcription and supervised viewings. To book in-person or online, please call 6333 6281 or email library@bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Hear Hustle and Heart (Hannah and Allie) bring to light the songs and stories of multiple Grammy Award winners The Chicks, at Little Alberts - The Victoria Hotel on Thursday, September 8, 6pm-10pm. So everyone can enjoy our space and the music, we encourage people book their tables. You can email hello@thevictoriabathurst.com.au. (Many people buy tickets separately but want to sit together). Tickets $32.74 at eventbrite.com.au/e/the-chicks-classic-album-night-8922-show-1-tickets-392934827647?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
On Saturday, September 24, at Blayney Community Centre, 41 Church Street, the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group present a Dinner and Auction to raise funds for Little Wings, an organisation which provides free flights and ground transport for regional children travelling to children's hospitals In Sydney and Newcastle. Enjoy a delicious 2-course dinner catered by Fuse Catering, which kicks off at 7pm. It's BYO drinks and tickets are $40pp. Contact Denise Wilson by September 16 on 0417 447 790 or via cwctractortrek@outlook.com.
This show is an opportunity for young cattle enthusiast between the ages of five and 25 years to come together and participate in educational workshops and competitions across three days. Over 175 competitors from across NSW and Vic will converge at Blayney Showground, from September 2-4, representing 11 different breeds of cattle and five schools, to showcase their skills in animal husbandry, assessment, parading and cattle showmanship, all competing for in excess of $10,000 in prizes. Go to www.facebook.com/nationalallbreeds for more information.
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work. Until September 7.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest andTimber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on October 8 and December 10.
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist. You will be on the edge-of-your-seat watching daredevils, rolling in the aisles at the hilarious clowns and marvelling at the beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. Watsons Oval, Lithgow, until September 4, $15 to $65. Visit www.hudsonscircus.com.au to book.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
