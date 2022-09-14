Hard work and discipline is the secret to running a successful business according to Patsy Clarke, owner of the first adult store in the state's west.
Back when online shopping didn't exist, Ms Clarke decided to open Sharica in Dubbo after hearing that people had been travelling all the way to Canberra to buy adult products.
Sharica opened its doors in 1999 on Macquarie Street and moved to Bultje street in 2013, where it still stands today.
Ms Clarke said opening the adult store was met by resistance in the beginning, mainly from the council at the time. Members of the community were also divided, with some who supported the business and others who had apprehensions.
"Back then, it was challenging," she said. "There were people that thought it was a good idea and people that thought it wasn't."
"My family were shocked to be quite honest."
Regardless of the naysayers, Sharica had clearly filled a gap in the demand for adult products in the region. This helped to grow the business and add other services like piercing, waxing, nails, and tattooing.
Ms Clarke found that her business was well supported in Dubbo. Even with many similar services available in the same area, she had never worried about competition.
"We do very well with piercing and tattooing here," Ms Clarke said. "I think if you're clean, honest, and good at the job, people come back."
"I'm very very strict in how I like things done."
Growing her small business has been a tough grind for Ms Clarke who has been in Dubbo since 1973. She said she rising prices were a challenge, didn't like that "everything has gone up".
"It takes a lot of hard work. I could have given up years ago, but I didn't," she said. "I've got good staff to back me too."
The business has plenty of loyal customers. People and their friends, from places like Mudgee and Orange, regularly come to Sharica for their tattoos and piercings
Ms Clarke has enjoyed being her own boss for the last 23 years, and plans to pass the business on to her daughter, Trudy.
Even though Sharica would have a new owner in the future, Ms Clarke said she would always be around to guide her daughter in carrying on the iconic venture.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
