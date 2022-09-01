Daily Liberal

Ambulance called to Meadow Flat after man injured by falling tree

By Newsroom
Updated September 1 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:16am
'He was unable to free himself': Man trapped by falling tree flown to hospital

A man who was injured by a falling tree at Meadow Flat on Thursday morning, has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with lower back injuries.

