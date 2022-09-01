The Dubbo Cycling Club is celebrating more great results from their junior riders after the 2022 AusCycling Junior Road State Championships over the weekend, taking home two medals and a number of great times.
The championships held in Wollongong saw 115 young riders from around NSW - including 12 from the Dubbo Cycling Club - compete in a tough mountainous road race where they battled "brutal climbs" and contested "fierce sprints".
Dubbo's Isabelle Russell - last year's young sportsperson of the year - only just missed out on the top spot in the Under-17s race finishing just a fraction of a second behind Western Sydney rider Anna Dubier. The Dubbo Cycling club say Russel has trained "exceptionally hard" for the state titles.
"Being attentive at critical points putting herself in the mix throughout the tough racing," the club said.
Russell was joined in the U17 division by twin sisters Imogen and Makayla Fuller, contesting their first year in the highly competitive division. Imogen finished the day in 9th place and Makayla came right behind in 10th.
Dubbo Cycling Club member Emily Hines also took home a medal for her "exceptional" run in the Under-15 Women's race, finishing in 3rd. Ahead of her on the podium were Elsie Apps from Goulburn and Lucy Allen from the Illawarra.
"Emily Hines positioned herself in the field exceptionally well, totally switched on and giving away precious few seconds to her rivals if any. All the tough training at Geurie with the coaches stood her in great stead on the very tough racing," a spokesperson for the club said.
Cooper Farr and Sid Pickering represented Dubbo in the Under-13 Boys division - while neither of them took home a medal they finished less than a second behind the winner and gained some "excellent experience" on the climbs, keeping up with riders more familiar with the terrain.
"Both riders performed well in the tough racing conditions and delivered great results which they should be very proud of," said the club.
This weekend's fantastic results followed club victories in last weekend's Under-23s State Road Titles.
