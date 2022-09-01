After going through the entire Ferguson Cup season without a loss, Dubbo Roolettes co-coach Gus McDonald knows it won't mean much unless takes out the title this weekend.
Dubbo will take on rivals Bathurst Bulldogs at Ashwood Park on Saturday in the Ferguson Cup final for the second time in three years and will be one of four teams representing the club in the Central West Rugby Union Grand Finals.
Dubbo won 11 of their 12 matches so far this season with a match against Bulldogs resulting in a draw.
McDonald knows his side is ready to put their best foot forward on Saturday as they look to avenge the 2020 final.
"They are a pretty tight bunch of girls, a lot of new faces and stuff," he said.
"Everyone is keen to get out there, they've had a good season so they want to finish it on a good note."
Bulldogs defeated the Roolettes in the 2020 decider and also were awarded the premiership after COVID-19 cancelled last year's competition.
But the Roolettes passed their biggest test in week one of the finals when they defeated Bathurst 19-3 and earned the week off at the same time.
While their opponents played last weekend, McDonald said his side made the most of the time off.
"It was really good for us to be honest," he said.
"We didn't have to travel so we could stay here and we worked on a fair bit around how we play as well as how we would like to play.
"It was nice to be able to just focus on one team rather than chopping and changing.
"They are pumped, we are ready, everyone is fit and healthy."
Clearly the two best sides in the competition over the last three years, McDonald admitted his side enjoy the challenge of playing the back-to-back defending premiers.
"They are the side we like to play, I think I've said it before but if we could play them every week then we would," he said.
"It's just a good, hard and physical game so the girls love it.
"It doesn't really matter what happens previously, it's all about how we show up on Saturday."
Like the rest of the Dubbo Kangaroos' sides, the Ferguson Cup team endured a long pre-season and McDonald believes they have earned all their success in 2022.
"For them, they started back in January and this is the goal they set as a group," he said.
"It would be rewarding for them to be able to win.
"For me, I've seen these girls put in the effort and work every week.
"How their games have developed and improved over the year is just the exciting part.
"All we've got is an opportunity which is the same as Bathurst, we just really want to take that opportunity."
Saturday's match will begin at 11am.
