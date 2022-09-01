Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has voted to waive $238,540 worth of development contributions for roads and storm water drainage for the proposed indoor recreation centre.
DRC did endorse the requirements for the $437,288 water supply and $119,218 sewerage headworks to be paid.
DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson said every developer would like to reduce their fee to zero but it wasn't possible.
"Around $795,000 to zero is fairly extreme, instead of paying zero or the full amount, we worked out the costs we could waive," he said.
Cr Dickerson explained with rising costs to deliver water and sewer headworks, council couldn't afford to waive those fees since they still have their own budget to meet.
The project which was announced in 2018, was planned to be home to several sporting organisations and the facilities to host training camps/matches as well as an indoor PCYC premise.
PCYC Chief Executive Officer Dominic Teakle spoke in public forum about how the reduction of fees would help them put more money towards the building of the facility.
"As the people responsible for the project, we aren't looking at taking any of that [saved money] anywhere else but putting it into the facility itself," he said.
"As the project has started to evolve that relief will certainly drive direct benefit to the community of Dubbo and into the future."
Mr Teakle said he recognised the support from DRC of the Dubbo PCYC over the last 52 years and the last few years in particular.
"We've done some great work with the PD [Police Department] especially on Friday nights at our Fix Alive program, it has certainly had some fairly significant impacts not only with benefits for young people but certainly a reduction in youth crime," he said.
"We've also had very strong success in getting young people jobs there as part of our Fit for Work program."
Councillor Pam Wells said it was really important as a community to invest in Dubbo's youth.
"My social conscious talks to me about this kind of work that we do in community and what we do with youth in that type of environment," she said.
"We need to do things for our youth so that we can continue to ensure that the social welfare of our young people in our community has access to suitable programs and activities in these types of venues."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said it was "good" that council was foregoing some revenue that it could otherwise attract or demand.
"The fact that we are not foregoing all the council contributions means there is some contributions being made by the proponent," he said.
Cr Ivey said council contributing in a monetary way, shows they support the whole concept.
"The foregoing of the contributions that council would otherwise demand give an example of how we are already partnering in that project," he said.
Cr Josh Black said it would be a good development to see the sporting hub and precinct kick off.
"I know there will be a squash court proposed in the new recreational facility and it will be really good in the later stages to see a four to six court complex for squash," he said.
"I know there's not really many opportunities for squash in Dubbo anymore considering there's only two courts at the RSL club, but that is something for the proponents to keep in mind at a later date but council is contributing to this and it will be really good for the community."
Cr Dickerson noted that the proponent has the ability to make an application to potentially reduce the fee if they can provide data to support that application.
"So even though there are some figures in our report that do actually nominate specific figures...they can make those applications but I'm sure they are familiar with that process if that occurs," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
