It's been a season to remember for St Groovers and Elisha Bailey is hoping it can continue for at least another week.
St Groovers will meet Fusion Mixtures in the Dubbo Netball Association A Grade elimination final on Saturday for a chance to keep their season alive.
Groovers finished third after the 14-round regular season and Bailey believes they are on track to hopefully produce some strong play this weekend.
"I think we are looking pretty good at the moment," she said.
"We've bought in some young legs and I think everybody is super keen to give it a good crack."
The two sides have met twice this year already and it was St Groovers who got the win on both occasions but only by a narrow margin.
With Narromine and Fusion Heat dominating the competition this season, Bailey admitted her side has done well to even put a team together.
"We've gone well, so at the beginning of the season one of our crucial players was diagnosed with breast cancer and we did struggle to fill some positions," she said.
"We weren't sure if we were going to be able to fill a team but ended up with a few key recruits, we are pumped."
Having started the season after hearing some tough news about a teammate, Bailey said to make a preliminary final would be a huge effort from a side who wanted to play in a different competition for most of the year.
"It would be amazing, we didn't really want to go into A Grade," she said.
"We were very reluctantly pushed into A Grade but I think we probably surprised ourselves.
"It's a tough gig against Narromine Hawks and Fusion Heat, they are next level.
"We'd be happy for them to go into their own competition.
"They are next level so for us to finish third against them is like finishing first."
Should they win this weekend, St Groovers will take on either Heat or Narromine depending on who loses their qualifying final.
While the top two sides have only lost a game each this season, Bailey knows finals can be a different feeling for some teams.
"It would be the upset of the year if we can get through this week and next week," she said.
"You just never know."
Saturday's Elimination Final between St Groovers and Fusion Mixtures will begin at 1pm followed by the qualifying final.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
