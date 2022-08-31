Sunny weather is predicted to kick-start spring for Dubbo residents this week.
While rain is predicted for mid-next week, the next few days are expected to see the sun shining, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees on September 1.
Though heavy rainfalls in July saw flooding in parts of the region, August was mostly average in terms of rainfall and high and low temperatures.
It was the third wettest month this year with 112.2mm recorded at the Dubbo Regional Airport.
In April 191.2mm was recorded, while in January recorded 112.2mm.
Our wettest day this month August 5, when 28mm of rain was recorded for the city.
It was the earlier part of the month where minimums and maximums were reached, with our lowest recording of -1.4 degrees recorded on August 2 and the highest of 22.9 degrees recorded the following day.
By contrast the lowest temperature recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology for Dubbo was -4.9 degrees in 2017, while the highest was 28.3 degrees in 1995.
